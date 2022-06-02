Heading 3

Stage was KK's playground, Here's proof

Prerna Verma

JUNE 02, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: KK Instagram

This live concert in Kolkata is going to remain memorable forever as this was the last time when fans got to see him perform on stage

Last stage performance

Image: KK Instagram

KK always made sure to interact with his live audience during his concerts and taking a selfie with the crowd was one such gesture

Selfie with fans

Image: KK Instagram

A gesture from the audience to express that they are very much enjoying the concert can be seen in this picture as KK stands on the stage and all the audience can be seen with their mobile torches on

Let the lights glow

Image: KK Instagram

No one will ever forget this smile that KK used to have whenever he was performing on the stage

That smile!

Image: KK Instagram

Look at KK jumping on the stage and it is very much proof that he is having a blast

The jump of joy

Image: KK Instagram

His energy on stage is unmatchable and we bet fans are surely going to miss this star

The shining star

Video: KK Instagram

Yeh Pal is one of the most loved and iconic songs of the singer and will always have a special place in our hearts. This was also the last song he performed on stage

The song that will remain with us forever

Image: KK Instagram 

KK always let his audience sing along with him whenever he performed

Letting the audience sing along

Image: KK Instagram

KK doing what he does best in this picture

Living his dream

Image: KK Instagram

This is exactly how we all wish to remember KK, lost in his music

Lost in his music

