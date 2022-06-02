Heading 3
Stage was KK's playground, Here's proof
Prerna Verma
JUNE 02, 2022
Image: KK Instagram
This live concert in Kolkata is going to remain memorable forever as this was the last time when fans got to see him perform on stage
Last stage performance
Image: KK Instagram
KK always made sure to interact with his live audience during his concerts and taking a selfie with the crowd was one such gesture
Selfie with fans
Image: KK Instagram
A gesture from the audience to express that they are very much enjoying the concert can be seen in this picture as KK stands on the stage and all the audience can be seen with their mobile torches on
Let the lights glow
Image: KK Instagram
No one will ever forget this smile that KK used to have whenever he was performing on the stage
That smile!
Image: KK Instagram
Look at KK jumping on the stage and it is very much proof that he is having a blast
The jump of joy
Image: KK Instagram
His energy on stage is unmatchable and we bet fans are surely going to miss this star
The shining star
Video: KK Instagram
Yeh Pal is one of the most loved and iconic songs of the singer and will always have a special place in our hearts. This was also the last song he performed on stage
The song that will remain with us forever
Image: KK Instagram
KK always let his audience sing along with him whenever he performed
Letting the audience sing along
Image: KK Instagram
KK doing what he does best in this picture
Living his dream
Image: KK Instagram
This is exactly how we all wish to remember KK, lost in his music
Lost in his music
