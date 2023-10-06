Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

06 OCTOBER, 2023

Star cast of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Best known for Dangal, Chhichhore and Bawaal, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has been making headlines for his dream project, Ramayana for a long time. After years of prep, the director has finally Locked it's lead star cast

Nitesh Tiwari

Image: Nitesh Tiwari's Instagram 

Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play the role of Lord Rama in the film. He was the first choice of the makers from the beginning

Ranbir Kapoor 

Image: IMDb

Rajshri Productions' Dono marks the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya and the acting debut of Rajveer Deol and Paloma in Bollywood. The movie is releasing on October 5 in the theaters 

Sai Pallavi

Image: Sai Pallavi's Instagram 

Popular as Rocky Bhai, Yash has finally agreed to play the role of Ravana in this three-part magnum opus. The role was first offered to Hrithik Roshan

Yash

Image: Yash' Instagram 

The makers have chalked out the entire script in three parts. It will be a three-part film franchise that will explore the inter-character emotions with never-seen-before visuals

Trilogy

Image: Sai Pallavi's Instagram 

The VFX plates are prepared by the Oscar Winning Company, DNEG and it’s a world that would blow away the minds of audiences. The company had previously worked on the VFX of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

VFX 

Image: IMDB

The first part of the trilogy will focus more on Lord Ram and Sita, leading towards the conflict of Sita Haran

 The Beginning

Image: Sai Pallavi's Instagram 

The team is gearing up to begin the shoot in February 2024 with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. They will shoot for the film till August 2024

Image: Sai Pallavi's Instagram

 Shooting

While Yash will be in an extended cameo role in the first part. He has allotted 15 days for the film. Further, his character will be explored in the second and third part

Image: Yash' Instagram

Extended Cameo

The big-budget film is set to be produced by Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind, and Namit Malhotra while Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udaywar are reportedly helming the direction of the film

Image: Nitesh Tiwari's Instagram

The Makers

Pinkvilla 

Image: Nitesh Tiwari's Instagram

Source

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here