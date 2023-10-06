Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
06 OCTOBER, 2023
Star cast of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana
Best known for Dangal, Chhichhore and Bawaal, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has been making headlines for his dream project, Ramayana for a long time. After years of prep, the director has finally Locked it's lead star cast
Nitesh Tiwari
Image: Nitesh Tiwari's Instagram
Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play the role of Lord Rama in the film. He was the first choice of the makers from the beginning
Ranbir Kapoor
Image: IMDb
Sai Pallavi
Image: Sai Pallavi's Instagram
Popular as Rocky Bhai, Yash has finally agreed to play the role of Ravana in this three-part magnum opus. The role was first offered to Hrithik Roshan
Yash
Image: Yash' Instagram
The makers have chalked out the entire script in three parts. It will be a three-part film franchise that will explore the inter-character emotions with never-seen-before visuals
Trilogy
Image: Sai Pallavi's Instagram
The VFX plates are prepared by the Oscar Winning Company, DNEG and it’s a world that would blow away the minds of audiences. The company had previously worked on the VFX of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
VFX
Image: IMDB
The first part of the trilogy will focus more on Lord Ram and Sita, leading towards the conflict of Sita Haran
The Beginning
Image: Sai Pallavi's Instagram
The team is gearing up to begin the shoot in February 2024 with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. They will shoot for the film till August 2024
Image: Sai Pallavi's Instagram
Shooting
While Yash will be in an extended cameo role in the first part. He has allotted 15 days for the film. Further, his character will be explored in the second and third part
Image: Yash' Instagram
Extended Cameo
The big-budget film is set to be produced by Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind, and Namit Malhotra while Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udaywar are reportedly helming the direction of the film
Image: Nitesh Tiwari's Instagram
The Makers
Image: Nitesh Tiwari's Instagram
