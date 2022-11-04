Heading 3

Star couples who make us believe in love

 Lubna Khan

Nov 04, 2022

Entertainment

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Their sizzling chemistry in Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela carried on into the real world as well.

Image: Avinash Gowariker

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Their contrasting personalities are an affirmation that opposites really attract.

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

It’s always a heartening sight to see Vicky fall head over heels for Katrina

Image: Pinkvilla

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood's iconic power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have been married for 31 years now, and are stronger than ever.

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika never fail to dish out major couple goals!

Image: Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have a great sense of humour and also incredible chemistry.

Video: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh

You can sum up their whole vibe as a couple with just one word 'cute'.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

As a couple, Kareena and Saif have a powerful allure that is too hard to ignore.

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

Talk about making heads turn! Ash and Abhishek certainly know how to do it so effortlessly.

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

The way these two talk about each other in public is enough to make anyone go aww.

