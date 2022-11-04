Heading 3
Star couples who make us believe in love
Lubna Khan
Nov 04, 2022
Entertainment
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Their sizzling chemistry in Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela carried on into the real world as well.
Image: Avinash Gowariker
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Their contrasting personalities are an affirmation that opposites really attract.
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
It’s always a heartening sight to see Vicky fall head over heels for Katrina
Image: Pinkvilla
Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood's iconic power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have been married for 31 years now, and are stronger than ever.
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika never fail to dish out major couple goals!
Image: Twinkle Khanna
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have a great sense of humour and also incredible chemistry.
Video: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram
Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh
You can sum up their whole vibe as a couple with just one word 'cute'.
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan
As a couple, Kareena and Saif have a powerful allure that is too hard to ignore.
Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan
Talk about making heads turn! Ash and Abhishek certainly know how to do it so effortlessly.
Click Here
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
The way these two talk about each other in public is enough to make anyone go aww.