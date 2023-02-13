FEB 13, 2023
Star Kid: R Madhavan's son Vedaant
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
R Madhavan's son Vedaant is one of the few star kids who does not want to make a career in films and prefers to stay away from the limelight
Breaking the conventions
The 17-year-old has bagged several medals in swimming for India at a very young age
Image: Vedaant Instagram
A budding athlete
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
Most recently, he clinched 3 gold medals, and 2 silver medals at the recently held Khelo India Youth Games 2023.
Young prodigy
Elated by his son’s latest achievement, R Madhavan penned a lengthy and hearty post on social media
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
A proud dad
Prior to this, Vedaant had won a gold medal at the Danish Open in April 2022
Image: Vedaant Instagram
International accolades
Congratulating his son on the win, the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main actor penned on the internet, “Gold…With all your blessings and God‘s greatest the winning streak continues."
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
The winning streak continues
Vedaant found his passion for swimming in school. He explored his talent during the swimming events for his school and decided to pursue it as his career
Image: Vedaant Instagram
Love for the sport
He initially joined the Goregaon Sports Club in Mumbai to learn professional swimming and later went to the Glenmark Aquatic Foundation
Image: Vedaant Instagram
Learning professional swimming
Vedaant has been competing in National-level events consistently and has also won several medals
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
Success at National level
The young champion first tasted international success during the Thailand Age Group Championship in 2018, where he won bronze in the 1500m freestyle
Image: Vedaant Instagram
International success
