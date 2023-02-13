Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 13, 2023

Star Kid: R Madhavan's son Vedaant

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

R Madhavan's son Vedaant is one of the few star kids who does not want to make a career in films and prefers to stay away from the limelight

Breaking the conventions

The 17-year-old has bagged several medals in swimming for India at a very young age

Image: Vedaant Instagram

A budding athlete

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

Most recently, he clinched 3 gold medals, and 2 silver medals at the recently held Khelo India Youth Games 2023.

Young prodigy

Elated by his son’s latest achievement, R Madhavan penned a lengthy and hearty post on social media

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

A proud dad

Prior to this, Vedaant had won a gold medal at the Danish Open in April 2022

Image: Vedaant Instagram

International accolades

Congratulating his son on the win, the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main actor penned on the internet, “Gold…With all your blessings and God‘s greatest the winning streak continues."

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

The winning streak continues

Vedaant found his passion for swimming in school. He explored his talent during the swimming events for his school and decided to pursue it as his career

Image: Vedaant Instagram

Love for the sport

He initially joined the Goregaon Sports Club in Mumbai to learn professional swimming and later went to the Glenmark Aquatic Foundation

Image: Vedaant Instagram

Learning professional swimming

Vedaant has been competing in National-level events consistently and has also won several medals

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

Success at National level

The young champion first tasted international success during the Thailand Age Group Championship in 2018, where he won bronze in the 1500m freestyle

Image: Vedaant Instagram

International success

