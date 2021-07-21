Star Kids and their BFFs July 21, 2021
Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is best friends with Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor
Ibrahim Ali Khan is close friends with Khushi Kapoor. Both of them have been spotted partying together many times and love to take selfies together
Khushi Kapoor and Aaliyah Kashyap
Khushi is the best friend of Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap. They both have Ibrahim Ali Khan as their common friend
Khushi Kapoor and Anjini Dhawan
Khushi Kapoor is also close friends with Varun Dhawan's niece, Anjini Dhawan. They love posing together with their other gal pals
Aryan Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan have been friends for a long time. The two friends have graduated from the same school in London
Navya Naveli Nanda and Alaavia Jaaferi
Navya Naveli Nanda and Javed Jaaferi's daughter Alaviaa Jaaferi are close friends and their love for fashion is evident in their selfies
Alaavia Jaaferi and Sara Tendulkar
Even though both the girls’ dads belong to different professions, the girls share a special bond. The girls are often seen hanging out together
Ahaan Panday and Alaya F
Chunky Panday’s nephew Ahaan Panday and Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F are often seen enjoying each other's company
Follow PINKVILLA for more Bollywood content