Star Kids and their BFFs

July 21, 2021

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is best friends with Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor

Ibrahim Ali Khan is close friends with Khushi Kapoor. Both of them have been spotted partying together many times and love to take selfies together

Khushi Kapoor and Aaliyah Kashyap

Khushi is the best friend of Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap. They both have Ibrahim Ali Khan as their common friend

Khushi Kapoor and Anjini Dhawan

Khushi Kapoor is also close friends with Varun Dhawan's niece, Anjini Dhawan. They love posing together with their other gal pals

Aryan Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan have been friends for a long time. The two friends have graduated from the same school in London

Navya Naveli Nanda and Alaavia Jaaferi

Navya Naveli Nanda and Javed Jaaferi's daughter Alaviaa Jaaferi are close friends and their love for fashion is evident in their selfies

Alaavia Jaaferi and Sara Tendulkar

Even though both the girls’ dads belong to different professions, the girls share a special bond. The girls are often seen hanging out together

Ahaan Panday and Alaya F

Chunky Panday’s nephew Ahaan Panday and Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F are often seen enjoying each other's company

