MAR 23, 2023
Star kids' big Bollywood debut in 2023
2023 will see a new crop of aspiring actors making their way into the world of Bollywood. These individuals are largely the children of established stars and have already generated a significant amount of buzz ahead of their debut films
Source: Zoya Akhtar Instagram
Young Debuts Of 2023
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is poised to make her highly anticipated Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film, The Archies
Suhana Khan
Aasman Bhardwaj, the son of filmmaker and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj, made his debut with the film, Kuttey
Source: Aasman Bhardwaj Instagram
Aasman Bhardwaj
The grandson of Amitabh Bachchan is set to appear in Zoya Akhtar's film "The Archies", and will also feature in Sriram Raghavan's "Ikkis", a biopic based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal
Source: Navya Nanda Instagram
Agastya Nanda
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor, is gearing up for her debut in the film industry with Karan Johar's upcoming film "Bedhadak". She has been cast in the film alongside Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada
It is rumoured that Ibrahim Ali Khan will be debuting in the Hindi remake of Hridayam in 2023. Currently, he is working as an assistant director on Karan Johar's upcoming drama film "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" before his debut as an actor
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Not as an actor, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to debut as a writer. The series is expected to go on floors in 2023
Source: Aryan Khan Instagram
Aryan Khan
Pashmina Roshan, who is Hrithik Roshan's cousin and daughter of Rajesh Roshan, is set to make her acting debut in the upcoming film Ishq Vishk Rebound
Source: Pashmina Roshan Instagram
Pashmina Roshan
Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to make her debut with Netflix's Jamtara fame Soumendra Padhi's next
Source: Alizeh Agnihotri Instagram
Alizeh Agnihotri
Khushi Kapoor will be debuting this year in The Archies, set in 1960s India. It is a live-action musical and is slated to be released on Netflix
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi Kapoor
