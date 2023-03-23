MAR 23, 2023

Heading 3

Star kids' big Bollywood debut in 2023

2023 will see a new crop of aspiring actors making their way into the world of Bollywood. These individuals are largely the children of established stars and have already generated a significant amount of buzz ahead of their debut films

Source: Zoya Akhtar Instagram 

Young Debuts Of 2023

Source: Suhana Khan Instagram 

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is poised to make her highly anticipated Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film, The Archies

Suhana Khan

Aasman Bhardwaj, the son of filmmaker and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj, made his debut with the film, Kuttey

Source: Aasman Bhardwaj Instagram 

Aasman Bhardwaj

The grandson of Amitabh Bachchan is set to appear in Zoya Akhtar's film "The Archies", and will also feature in Sriram Raghavan's "Ikkis", a biopic based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal

Source: Navya Nanda Instagram 

Agastya Nanda

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor, is gearing up for her debut in the film industry with Karan Johar's upcoming film "Bedhadak". She has been cast in the film alongside Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada

It is rumoured that Ibrahim Ali Khan will be debuting in the Hindi remake of Hridayam in 2023. Currently, he is working as an assistant director on Karan Johar's upcoming drama film "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" before his debut as an actor

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Not as an actor, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to debut as a writer. The series is expected to go on floors in 2023

Source: Aryan Khan Instagram 

Aryan Khan

Pashmina Roshan, who is Hrithik Roshan's cousin and daughter of Rajesh Roshan, is set to make her acting debut in the upcoming film Ishq Vishk Rebound

Source: Pashmina Roshan Instagram

Pashmina Roshan

Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to make her debut with Netflix's Jamtara fame Soumendra Padhi's next 

Source: Alizeh Agnihotri Instagram 

Alizeh Agnihotri

Khushi Kapoor will be debuting this year in The Archies, set in 1960s India. It is a live-action musical and is slated to be released on Netflix

Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Khushi Kapoor

