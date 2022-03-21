Entertainment

Star kids with both parents' surnames

Patriarchal tradition

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

There is a patriarchal tradition that will not go away sooner. Married couples generally give their children the father's last name because that is what has been done for years. However, there are celebrities that are breaking the pattern and bringing about positive change

Ex-couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao named their kid, Azad Rao Khan, defying conventional norms. Their son shares both of his parents' surnames

Image: Shobaa De Instagram

Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra named their daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra

Sunny Leone is the mother of three adorable children. In 2017, she and her husband Daniel Weber adopted a daughter named Nisha, then in 2018, they welcomed twin boys via surrogacy

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny Leone & Daniel Weber

The children have been named as Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

In July 2020, Mandira Bedi and her late husband, Raj Kaushal, adopted their daughter Tara. The couple named their little princess, Tara Bedi Kaushal

Mandira Bedi & Raj Kaushal

Image: Mandira Bedi Instagram

Sania Mirza and her husband, Shoaib Malik, have a son, Izhaan who bears both of his parents' surnames. They named their son Izhaan Mirza Malik

Image: Sania Mirza Instagram

Sania Mirza & Shoaib Malik

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have two children, a son and a daughter, Mehr. The couple named their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi and their son, Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi

Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Estranged couple Imran Khan and Avantika Malik are parents to a daughter, Imara. They named their daughter Imara Malik Khan

Imran Khan & Avantika Malik

Image: Imran Khan Instagram

