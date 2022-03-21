Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 21, 2022
Star kids with both parents' surnames
Patriarchal tradition
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
There is a patriarchal tradition that will not go away sooner. Married couples generally give their children the father's last name because that is what has been done for years. However, there are celebrities that are breaking the pattern and bringing about positive change
Ex-couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao named their kid, Azad Rao Khan, defying conventional norms. Their son shares both of his parents' surnames
Image: Shobaa De Instagram
Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra named their daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra
Sunny Leone is the mother of three adorable children. In 2017, she and her husband Daniel Weber adopted a daughter named Nisha, then in 2018, they welcomed twin boys via surrogacy
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny Leone & Daniel Weber
The children have been named as Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
In July 2020, Mandira Bedi and her late husband, Raj Kaushal, adopted their daughter Tara. The couple named their little princess, Tara Bedi Kaushal
Mandira Bedi & Raj Kaushal
Image: Mandira Bedi Instagram
Sania Mirza and her husband, Shoaib Malik, have a son, Izhaan who bears both of his parents' surnames. They named their son Izhaan Mirza Malik
Image: Sania Mirza Instagram
Sania Mirza & Shoaib Malik
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have two children, a son and a daughter, Mehr. The couple named their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi and their son, Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi
Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Estranged couple Imran Khan and Avantika Malik are parents to a daughter, Imara. They named their daughter Imara Malik Khan
Imran Khan & Avantika Malik
Image: Imran Khan Instagram
