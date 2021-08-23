Star kids in queue for Bollywood debut

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions. Her introductory video won hearts
Suhana Khan, the legendary Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, is expected to make her Bollywood debut. While studying abroad, she worked on a short film called The Grey Part of Blue, for which she has received a lot of praise
Khushi Kapoor is pursuing her degree at the New York Film Academy, and she may make her debut next year. She stated that she wants her debut film to be a Karan Johar production
Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son, will make his Bollywood debut as a director rather than an actor, as revealed by the actor
The hearthrob, Ibrahim Ali Khan is on board as an assistant director on Karan Johar's film and he may make his acting debut in coming years. He has a massive fan base on social media already
In his bollywood debut, Ananya Panday's cousin, Ahaan Panday, will be seen opposite star Ajay Devgn. He already has a huge fan following on Instagram
Here’s the son of actor Akshay Kumar, Aarav Bhatia. As Akshay put it, "he's still young and can pursue any career path he wants." It is possible that he won't be making his Bollywood debut anytime soon
Ahan Shetty, Suniel Shetty's son, is ready to make his Bollywood debut with Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Tadap.' The shooting is over, and the release date has been set
Govinda's son, Yashwardhan has completed a filmmaking course at London's Met Film School and has assisted Sajid Nadiadwala on a few films. In the coming years, he may make his Bollywood debut
Ira Khan, the perfectionist Aamir Khan's daughter, is quite active on Instagram. In the year 2019, she made her directorial debut with Euripides' Medea, but she is unlikely to make her Bollywood debut anytime soon