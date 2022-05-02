Entertainment
Star kids who accepted Nepotism
Alia Bhatt
Talking to PTI, Alia had shared her views on Nepotism. She expressed that her connection to her family has made things easier. ‘Nepotism exists,’ the actress said
In an interview with a magazine, Sara said that knowing people in the industry has helped her. She further said that having access to people is the biggest advantage of nepotism
Sara Ali Khan
The Simmba actress further said that there’s a level of protection that celebrity kids enjoy, and that anybody who denies this ‘isn’t cool’
‘A level of protection’: Sara
Janhvi told BBC Asian Network, “I am in a place of privilege where I have had this opportunity come to me so easily. I can’t for a second take it for granted.”
Janhvi Kapoor
She further acknowledged that the life she’s living & the opportunities she’s getting are because of her parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s work, and the audience’s love for them
‘People’s love’: Janhvi
Pooja Bedi’s daughter, Alaya told Midday that nepotism “strongly exists.” She said, “I just think it’s important to realize that even in our struggle we are privileged.”
Alaya F
She said that she’s aware that she can have another meeting & audition. She acknowledged that for a person living in a hostel or PG, the struggle is far greater
Another meeting, another audition: Alaya
Kamal Haasan’s daughter Shruti Haasan told Quint that it’s easier for people to be interested in her because of her surname
Shruti Haasan
The Luck actress further said, “I can count on my fingertips the films where I have felt loved and wanted.”
‘Felt loved & wanted’
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil also acknowledged the privileges of being a star kid. He told GQ, “I’m grateful for the opportunities that I know others won’t get as easily as I have.”
Babil Khan
