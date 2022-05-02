Entertainment

Star kids who accepted Nepotism

Alia Bhatt

Talking to PTI, Alia had shared her views on Nepotism. She expressed that her connection to her family has made things easier. ‘Nepotism exists,’ the actress said

In an interview with a magazine, Sara said that knowing people in the industry has helped her. She further said that having access to people is the biggest advantage of nepotism

Sara Ali Khan

The Simmba actress further said that there’s a level of protection that celebrity kids enjoy, and that anybody who denies this ‘isn’t cool’

‘A level of protection’: Sara

Janhvi told BBC Asian Network, “I am in a place of privilege where I have had this opportunity come to me so easily. I can’t for a second take it for granted.”

Janhvi Kapoor

She further acknowledged that the life she’s living & the opportunities she’s getting are because of her parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s work, and the audience’s love for them

‘People’s love’: Janhvi

Pooja Bedi’s daughter, Alaya told Midday that nepotism “strongly exists.” She said, “I just think it’s important to realize that even in our struggle we are privileged.”

Alaya F

She said that she’s aware that she can have another meeting & audition. She acknowledged that for a person living in a hostel or PG, the struggle is far greater

Another meeting, another audition: Alaya

Kamal Haasan’s daughter Shruti Haasan told Quint that it’s easier for people to be interested in her because of her surname

Shruti Haasan

The Luck actress further said, “I can count on my fingertips the films where I have felt loved and wanted.”

‘Felt loved & wanted’

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil also acknowledged the privileges of being a star kid. He told GQ, “I’m grateful for the opportunities that I know others won’t get as easily as I have.”

Babil Khan

