Star kids who are a rage on Instagram

Lubna Khan

OCT 25, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Former couple, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are among the most popular star kids of Bollywood.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Image: Avinash Gowariker

Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s kids Suhana and Aryan have a massive following on Instagram, and their social media posts go viral in no time.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

While Janhvi Kapoor has been a part of many movies, Khushi Kapoor will soon make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday

Ananya's Instagram posts are a reflection of her cool and quirky personality.

Image: Aaliyah Kashyap Instagram

Aaliyah Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap not only shells out major fashion goals but also posts adorable, romantic pictures with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire.

Image: Krishna Shroff Instagram

Krishna Shroff

Krishna Shroff has got her dad Jackie Shroff’s swag for sure!

Image: Navya Nanda Instagram

Navya Naveli Nanda

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has no plans of foraying into Bollywood, but she is already a huge star on Instagram.

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak.

Image: Meezaan Instagram

Meezaan Jaaferi

Son of actor Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan made his Bollywood debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2019 film Malaal.

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya Shetty

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty has 3.6 million followers on Instagram!

