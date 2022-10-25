Heading 3
Star kids who are a rage on Instagram
Lubna Khan
OCT 25, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Former couple, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are among the most popular star kids of Bollywood.
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan
Image: Avinash Gowariker
Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s kids Suhana and Aryan have a massive following on Instagram, and their social media posts go viral in no time.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor
While Janhvi Kapoor has been a part of many movies, Khushi Kapoor will soon make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday
Ananya's Instagram posts are a reflection of her cool and quirky personality.
Image: Aaliyah Kashyap Instagram
Aaliyah Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap not only shells out major fashion goals but also posts adorable, romantic pictures with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire.
Image: Krishna Shroff Instagram
Krishna Shroff
Krishna Shroff has got her dad Jackie Shroff’s swag for sure!
Image: Navya Nanda Instagram
Navya Naveli Nanda
Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has no plans of foraying into Bollywood, but she is already a huge star on Instagram.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor
Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak.
Image: Meezaan Instagram
Meezaan Jaaferi
Son of actor Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan made his Bollywood debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2019 film Malaal.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya Shetty
Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty has 3.6 million followers on Instagram!