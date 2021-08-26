AUGUST 26, 2021

Star kids who are Bollywood ready

The grandson of Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan is expected to enter into the movie business soon. He has already been offered a film and the young lad is likely to take it up when he is ready

Agastya Nanda

Chunky Panday's nephew Ahaan has always mentioned his interest in Bollywood and is excited about all the glitter and buzz the field has

Ahaan Panday

Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan has over a million followers on his social media channels though he isn’t an avid Instagram user

Aryan Khan

Earlier reports had also come regarding her launch in the Telugu film industry by one of her father Boney Kapoor’s close friend Dil Raju. While Janhvi is ruling the North, is her sister eyeing the South industry

Khushi Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to prove that she is a born actor and will be launched by Karan Johar very soon

Shanaya Kapoor

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Suhana is all set to be launched as an actor soon. She will feature in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming directorial based on Archie comics

Suhana Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to follow in the family's footsteps. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Akshay Kumar and actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav Bhatia like maintaining a very low profile and avoids the paparazzi at all times. He might enter Bollywood once the time is right

Aarav Bhatia

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan is now all set to follow his sister, Athiya, into the film industry. His Bollywood debut with a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit, RK 100


Ahan Shetty

Aamir Khan’s daughter has already made a name for herself when she directed a critically-acclaimed play Medea. We can expect her acting debut any time soon

Ira Khan


For more updates, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here