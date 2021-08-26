Star kids who are Bollywood ready

The grandson of Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan is expected to enter into the movie business soon. He has already been offered a film and the young lad is likely to take it up when he is ready
Agastya Nanda
Chunky Panday's nephew Ahaan has always mentioned his interest in Bollywood and is excited about all the glitter and buzz the field has
Ahaan Panday
Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan has over a million followers on his social media channels though he isn’t an avid Instagram user
Aryan Khan
Earlier reports had also come regarding her launch in the Telugu film industry by one of her father Boney Kapoor’s close friend Dil Raju. While Janhvi is ruling the North, is her sister eyeing the South industry
Khushi Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor is all set to prove that she is a born actor and will be launched by Karan Johar very soon
Shanaya Kapoor
Pinkvilla was the first to report that Suhana is all set to be launched as an actor soon. She will feature in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming directorial based on Archie comics
Suhana Khan
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to follow in the family's footsteps. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Akshay Kumar and actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav Bhatia like maintaining a very low profile and avoids the paparazzi at all times. He might enter Bollywood once the time is right
Aarav Bhatia
Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan is now all set to follow his sister, Athiya, into the film industry. His Bollywood debut with a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit, RK 100
Ahan Shetty
Aamir Khan’s daughter has already made a name for herself when she directed a critically-acclaimed play Medea. We can expect her acting debut any time soon