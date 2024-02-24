Heading 3

FEBRUARY 24, 2024

Star kids who marked their debut together   

Varun Dhawan is the son of the famous Director, David Dhawan while Alia Bhatt is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt. Both the actors debuted in Bollywood with KJo’s Student Of The Year 

Varun-Alia

image: IMDb

The daughter of Anil Kapoor and the son of Rishi Kapoor debuted together with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007 

image: IMDb

Sonam-Ranbir 

Dharmendra’s young son Bobby Deol and Rajesh Khanna's daughter Twinkle Khanna debuted together in Barsaat 

image: IMDb

Bobby-Twinkle

Sooraj Pancholi, the son of Aditya Pancholi and Athiya Shetty, the daughter of Suniel Shetty marked their debut with Hero 

Sooraj-Athiya 

image: IMDb

Anil Kapoor’s son made his debut with Kher, granddaughter of yesteryear actress Usha Kiran and niece of actor Tanvi Azmi in director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s epic romantic fantasy Mirzya

Harshvardhan-Saiyami 

image: IMDb

The son of actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan and the younger sister of actor Karisma Kapoor made their debut in director JP Dutta’s romantic period film Refugee 

Abhishek-Kareena

image: IMDb

Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khatter and Sri Devi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor starred together in Dhadak, marking their debut in B'town 

Janhvi-Ishaan

image: IMDb

Filmmaker Yash Chopra’s son and actress Shilpa Shetty’s sister were launched in the musical romantic drama Mohabbatein in 2000 

 Uday-Shamita 

image: IMDb

Sunny Deol is the son of Dharmendra while Amrita Singh is related to Legendary actress, Begum Para. The two were launched in the blockbuster romantic film Betaab in 1983

Sunny-Amrita 

image: IMDb

Khushi-Suhana-Agastya 

image: IMDb

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies marked the debut of multiple star kids - Khushi Kapoor (Sri Devi’s daughter), Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's daughter), Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson) and others 

