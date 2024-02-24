Heading 3
FEBRUARY 24, 2024
Star kids who marked their debut together
Varun Dhawan is the son of the famous Director, David Dhawan while Alia Bhatt is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt. Both the actors debuted in Bollywood with KJo’s Student Of The Year
Varun-Alia
image: IMDb
The daughter of Anil Kapoor and the son of Rishi Kapoor debuted together with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007
image: IMDb
Sonam-Ranbir
Dharmendra’s young son Bobby Deol and Rajesh Khanna's daughter Twinkle Khanna debuted together in Barsaat
image: IMDb
Bobby-Twinkle
Sooraj Pancholi, the son of Aditya Pancholi and Athiya Shetty, the daughter of Suniel Shetty marked their debut with Hero
Sooraj-Athiya
image: IMDb
Anil Kapoor’s son made his debut with Kher, granddaughter of yesteryear actress Usha Kiran and niece of actor Tanvi Azmi in director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s epic romantic fantasy Mirzya
Harshvardhan-Saiyami
image: IMDb
The son of actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan and the younger sister of actor Karisma Kapoor made their debut in director JP Dutta’s romantic period film Refugee
Abhishek-Kareena
image: IMDb
Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khatter and Sri Devi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor starred together in Dhadak, marking their debut in B'town
Janhvi-Ishaan
image: IMDb
Filmmaker Yash Chopra’s son and actress Shilpa Shetty’s sister were launched in the musical romantic drama Mohabbatein in 2000
Uday-Shamita
image: IMDb
Sunny Deol is the son of Dharmendra while Amrita Singh is related to Legendary actress, Begum Para. The two were launched in the blockbuster romantic film Betaab in 1983
Sunny-Amrita
image: IMDb
Khushi-Suhana-Agastya
image: IMDb
Zoya Akhtar's The Archies marked the debut of multiple star kids - Khushi Kapoor (Sri Devi’s daughter), Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's daughter), Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson) and others
