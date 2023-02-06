FEB 06, 2023
Star wife Upasana's maternity style
Power couple Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first child together. Let us take a look at the star wife’s inspirational maternity style
Fuss-free fashion
Image: Upasana Instagram
Image: Upasana Instagram
She recently made heads turn in a tulle-draped outfit with a sensual boat neck shoulder. Her ensemble was covered with crystals
The tulle-draped outfit
Her chic look was tied up with a diamond set, delicate earrings, some matt makeup, and half-tied hair
Image: Upasana Instagram
A Manish Malhotra outfit
Image: Siva
She recently attended actor Sharwanand's engagement ceremony with hubby Ram Charan. The star wife wore a light pink saree with a sequin border by Manish Malhotra
The saree Look
Complementing her look, Upasana kept her wavy tresses open with subtle makeup with a glossy lip color
Image: Siva
The subtle look
Ram Charan and Upasana attended a friend's wedding party in Thailand in December 2022
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
The businesswoman looked both comfy and classy in a red cotton jersey dress estimated to be worth Rs 1,74,146
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
The Jersey Dress
The duo made headlines as they graced the Golden Globes Awards for SS Rajamouli's RRR
Image: Upasana Instagram
Golden Globes
The businesswoman accompanied the Acharya actor in a bandhani multicolour saree, along with pink lipstick and hair half tied
Image: Upasana Instagram
Simplicity at its best
It might not be wrong to say that she enjoys a unique sense of style, which is highly motivating
Image: Upasana Instagram
A unique sense of style
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.