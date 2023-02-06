FEB 06, 2023

Heading 3

Star wife Upasana's maternity style

Power couple Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first child together. Let us take a look at the star wife’s inspirational maternity style

Fuss-free fashion

She recently made heads turn in a tulle-draped outfit with a sensual boat neck shoulder. Her ensemble was covered with crystals

The tulle-draped outfit

Her chic look was tied up with a diamond set, delicate earrings, some matt makeup, and half-tied hair

A Manish Malhotra outfit

She recently attended actor Sharwanand's engagement ceremony with hubby Ram Charan. The star wife wore a light pink saree with a sequin border by Manish Malhotra

The saree Look

Complementing her look, Upasana kept her wavy tresses open with subtle makeup with a glossy lip color

The subtle look

Ram Charan and Upasana attended a friend's wedding party in Thailand in December 2022

The businesswoman looked both comfy and classy in a red cotton jersey dress estimated to be worth Rs 1,74,146

The Jersey Dress

The duo made headlines as they graced the Golden Globes Awards for SS Rajamouli's RRR

Golden Globes

The businesswoman accompanied the Acharya actor in a bandhani multicolour saree, along with pink lipstick and hair half tied

Simplicity at its best

It might not be wrong to say that she enjoys a unique sense of style, which is highly motivating

A unique sense of style

