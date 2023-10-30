Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

OCTOBER 30, 2023

Starcast of Bhansali's Heeramandi 

Legendary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is making headlines for his upcoming digital debut titled Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

IMAGE: Bhansali Productions' Instagram 

It is a Netflix Original web series which is set in the times of 19th century Lahore where courtesans ruled like queens. Take a look at its stellar star cast

Heeramandi

Video: Bhansali Productions' Instagram

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is one of the leads of the Heeramandi cast. She is reportedly playing the character of Fareedan

Sonakshi Sinha 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram 

Veteran actress Manisha Koirala is returning to the screens as Mallika Jaan

Manisha Koirala

Image: Manisha Koirala's Instagram 

Beautiful Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen as Bibbo in the show

 Aditi Rao Hydari

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram 

Sanjeeda Sheikh is playing the character of Waheeda in the show. She has worked in a couple of TV shows

 Sanjeeda Sheikh 

Image: Sanjeeda Sheikh's Instagram 

The Malaal actress will be seen in the role of Alam on the Netflix show

Sharmin Segal

Image: Sharmin Segal's Instagram 

Richa Chadha is playing the role of Lajjo in Heeramandi 

Richa Chadha 

Image: Richa Chadha's Instagram 

Moreover, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman are also playing crucial roles in the show. Their character names are Zulfikar and Zorawar respectively 

Shekhar & Adhyayan Suman 

Image: Adhyayan Suman's Instagram 

Further, Pinkvilla broke out the news of Fardeen Khan bagging a prominent role in the show. He is reportedly playing the role of Wali 

 Fardeen Khan

Image: Fardeen Khan's Instagram 

The makers are yet to announce the release date of Heeramandi. Reportedly, they are planning to drop the show in the last leg of 2023

Release date

Video: Bhansali Productions' Instagram

