Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
OCTOBER 30, 2023
Starcast of Bhansali's Heeramandi
Legendary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is making headlines for his upcoming digital debut titled Heeramandi
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
IMAGE: Bhansali Productions' Instagram
It is a Netflix Original web series which is set in the times of 19th century Lahore where courtesans ruled like queens. Take a look at its stellar star cast
Heeramandi
Video: Bhansali Productions' Instagram
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is one of the leads of the Heeramandi cast. She is reportedly playing the character of Fareedan
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram
Veteran actress Manisha Koirala is returning to the screens as Mallika Jaan
Manisha Koirala
Image: Manisha Koirala's Instagram
Beautiful Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen as Bibbo in the show
Aditi Rao Hydari
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram
Sanjeeda Sheikh is playing the character of Waheeda in the show. She has worked in a couple of TV shows
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Image: Sanjeeda Sheikh's Instagram
The Malaal actress will be seen in the role of Alam on the Netflix show
Sharmin Segal
Image: Sharmin Segal's Instagram
Richa Chadha is playing the role of Lajjo in Heeramandi
Richa Chadha
Image: Richa Chadha's Instagram
Moreover, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman are also playing crucial roles in the show. Their character names are Zulfikar and Zorawar respectively
Shekhar & Adhyayan Suman
Image: Adhyayan Suman's Instagram
Further, Pinkvilla broke out the news of Fardeen Khan bagging a prominent role in the show. He is reportedly playing the role of Wali
Fardeen Khan
Image: Fardeen Khan's Instagram
The makers are yet to announce the release date of Heeramandi. Reportedly, they are planning to drop the show in the last leg of 2023
Release date
Video: Bhansali Productions' Instagram
