Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

December 18, 2023

Starcast of Hrithik Roshan's Fighter 

Titled Fighter, the movie is an aerial action drama set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force

Fighter

Image: Imdb

Known for directing Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan, Siddharth Anand is helming Fighter

Image: Siddharth Anand's Instagram 

The Director

Apart from directing the film, Siddharth Anand is also bankrolling the big action spectacle under his home production, Marflix Pictures

The Production

Image: Siddharth Anand's Instagram 

The movie stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. It is his third collaboration with Sid Anand after Bang Bang and War

 The Lead 

Image: Imdb

Deepika Padukone takes on the role of the female lead, showcasing her incredible talent in both high-octane action sequences and as a romantic interest to Hrithik's character

 The Female Lead 

Image: Imdb

Beside Hrithik and Deepika, Anil Kapoor is a major addition to the stellar cast of the movie 

Anil Kapoor

Image: Imdb

The movie also stars Karan Singh Grover in a major role. He will be seen as a pilot in the movie

Karan Singh Grover 

Image: Imdb

Akshay Oberoi is playing a Weapon System Operator in the movie 

Akshay Oberoi

Image: Imdb

Sanjeeda Shaikh

Image: Sanjeeda Shaikh's Instagram 

Popular TV actress Sanjeeda Shaikh is also playing a pivotal role in the movie, however, her character poster is not yet  revealed

The movie is releasing on January 25th, 2024

Release Date

Video: Siddharth Anand's Instagram 

