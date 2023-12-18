Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
December 18, 2023
Starcast of Hrithik Roshan's Fighter
Titled Fighter, the movie is an aerial action drama set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force
Fighter
Image: Imdb
Known for directing Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan, Siddharth Anand is helming Fighter
Image: Siddharth Anand's Instagram
The Director
Apart from directing the film, Siddharth Anand is also bankrolling the big action spectacle under his home production, Marflix Pictures
The Production
Image: Siddharth Anand's Instagram
The movie stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. It is his third collaboration with Sid Anand after Bang Bang and War
The Lead
Image: Imdb
Deepika Padukone takes on the role of the female lead, showcasing her incredible talent in both high-octane action sequences and as a romantic interest to Hrithik's character
The Female Lead
Image: Imdb
Beside Hrithik and Deepika, Anil Kapoor is a major addition to the stellar cast of the movie
Anil Kapoor
Image: Imdb
The movie also stars Karan Singh Grover in a major role. He will be seen as a pilot in the movie
Karan Singh Grover
Image: Imdb
Akshay Oberoi is playing a Weapon System Operator in the movie
Akshay Oberoi
Image: Imdb
Sanjeeda Shaikh
Image: Sanjeeda Shaikh's Instagram
Popular TV actress Sanjeeda Shaikh is also playing a pivotal role in the movie, however, her character poster is not yet revealed
The movie is releasing on January 25th, 2024
Release Date
Video: Siddharth Anand's Instagram
