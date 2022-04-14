Entertainment

Stars to attend Ranbir-Alia's reception

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer, who has worked with Alia in Gully Boy and is now working again in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, shares a great bond with the couple

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have given hits like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Tamasha. They even share a great equation off the screen

Rani Mukerji, who has been one of the most renowned actresses in Bollywood, is also on the guest list for Ranbir-Alia’s reception

Rani Mukerji

Alia’s Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to attend Ranbir-Alia’s reception

Shah Rukh Khan

Aditya has shared the screen with Alia and Ranbir in Kalank and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani respectively. He shares a good equation with the couple

Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir and Alia share a great rapport with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple has reportedly invited the filmmaker to their wedding reception

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Karan Johar is quite close to Alia Bhatt and is expected to be a part of her wedding festivities

Karan Johar

Alia Bhatt’s Student of The Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra is also expected to attend the wedding reception

Sidharth Malhotra

Pinkvilla has learnt that Hrithik Roshan will also be a part of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding reception

Hrithik Roshan

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani co-star Katrina Kaif is expected to join the celebrations

Katrina Kaif

