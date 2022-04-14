Entertainment
Ranpreet Kaur
APR 14, 2022
Stars to attend Ranbir-Alia's reception
Ranveer Singh
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranveer, who has worked with Alia in Gully Boy and is now working again in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, shares a great bond with the couple
Deepika Padukone
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have given hits like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Tamasha. They even share a great equation off the screen
Rani Mukerji, who has been one of the most renowned actresses in Bollywood, is also on the guest list for Ranbir-Alia’s reception
Image: Pinkvilla
Rani Mukerji
Alia’s Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to attend Ranbir-Alia’s reception
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
Aditya has shared the screen with Alia and Ranbir in Kalank and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani respectively. He shares a good equation with the couple
Image: Pinkvilla
Aditya Roy Kapur
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir and Alia share a great rapport with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple has reportedly invited the filmmaker to their wedding reception
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Image: Pinkvilla
Karan Johar is quite close to Alia Bhatt and is expected to be a part of her wedding festivities
Karan Johar
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt’s Student of The Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra is also expected to attend the wedding reception
Sidharth Malhotra
Image: Pinkvilla
Pinkvilla has learnt that Hrithik Roshan will also be a part of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding reception
Hrithik Roshan
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir Kapoor’s Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani co-star Katrina Kaif is expected to join the celebrations
Katrina Kaif
