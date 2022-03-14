Entertainment

aKSHAT SUNDRANI

MAR 14, 2022

Stars at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looked stunning in a sequined yellow dress with a thigh-high slit

Image: Pinkvilla

Kriti Sanon graced the red carpet in a stunning ruffled lavender gown with a large trail

Image: Pinkvilla

Kriti Sanon

Sidharth Malhotra looked handsome as ever in the blue velvet suit at the awards

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra

Sharvari Wagh looked like a breath of fresh air at the event in her black cutout dress

Sharvari Wagh

Image: Pinkvilla

Rekha exuded sheer grace in the dazzling golden saree and lit up the red carpet

Rekha

Image: Pinkvilla

Karan Johar upped his fashion game for the award show, donning a suede tuxedo

Karan Johar

Image: Pinkvilla

Ananya Panday turned heads as she appeared at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards in a lacy asymmetrical dress

Ananya Panday

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Kartik Aaryan wore a loose-fitting suit to the award ceremony and looked as stylish as ever

Kartik Aaryan

Image: Pinkvilla

Vicky Kaushal looked suave in a black tuxedo and graced the event with his charm

Vicky Kaushal

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor looked absolutely stunning as they arrived in style together

Sanjay Kapoor & Maheep

Image: Pinkvilla

