Entertainment
aKSHAT SUNDRANI
MAR 14, 2022
Stars at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani looked stunning in a sequined yellow dress with a thigh-high slit
Image: Pinkvilla
Kriti Sanon graced the red carpet in a stunning ruffled lavender gown with a large trail
Image: Pinkvilla
Kriti Sanon
Sidharth Malhotra looked handsome as ever in the blue velvet suit at the awards
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra
Sharvari Wagh looked like a breath of fresh air at the event in her black cutout dress
Sharvari Wagh
Image: Pinkvilla
Rekha exuded sheer grace in the dazzling golden saree and lit up the red carpet
Rekha
Image: Pinkvilla
Karan Johar upped his fashion game for the award show, donning a suede tuxedo
Karan Johar
Image: Pinkvilla
Ananya Panday turned heads as she appeared at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards in a lacy asymmetrical dress
Ananya Panday
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Kartik Aaryan wore a loose-fitting suit to the award ceremony and looked as stylish as ever
Kartik Aaryan
Image: Pinkvilla
Vicky Kaushal looked suave in a black tuxedo and graced the event with his charm
Vicky Kaushal
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor looked absolutely stunning as they arrived in style together
Sanjay Kapoor & Maheep
Image: Pinkvilla
