Akshat Sundrani

FEB 11, 2022

Stars in Kangna Ranaut's Lock Upp

Lockupp

The show Lock Upp, produced by Ekta Kapoor and hosted by Kangana Ranaut, is touted as India's biggest and most fearless reality show

Image: Ekta Kapoor Instagram

Image: Poonam Pandey Instagram

The show's first confirmed contestant is model Poonam Pandey, who has grabbed headlines several times for her controversies

Poonam Pandey

Shehnaaz first appeared in Bigg Boss 13 and has been winning hearts ever since. She is reportedly slated to appear in the Ekta Kapoor-helmed show

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill

Pratik rose to prominence as the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 15. According to reports, Pratik will be one of the contestants jailed at Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel

Image: Pratik Sehajpal Instagram

Pratik Sehajpal

Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend, Rohman is also said to be a contender on the fearless show. He recently made headlines due to his separation from the actress

Image: Rohman Shawl Instagram

Rohman Shawl

According to reports, the spiritual leader, Om Swami, who is also a popular author and the founder of the Black Lotus App, would be imprisoned on the jail-based show

Image: HerSadhana Instagram

Om Swami

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame, Anushka Sen is also rumoured to be one of the contestants on the show lockupp and apparently the youngest contender

Image: Anushka Sen Instagram

Anushka Sen

According to reports, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Ieshaan Sehgal's name is also being touted as a probable contestant. However, there has been no confirmation about whether he will enter the show

Image: Ieshaan Sehgal Instagram

Ieshaan Sehgal

