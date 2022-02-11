Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 11, 2022
Stars in Kangna Ranaut's Lock Upp
Lockupp
The show Lock Upp, produced by Ekta Kapoor and hosted by Kangana Ranaut, is touted as India's biggest and most fearless reality show
Image: Ekta Kapoor Instagram
Image: Poonam Pandey Instagram
The show's first confirmed contestant is model Poonam Pandey, who has grabbed headlines several times for her controversies
Poonam Pandey
Shehnaaz first appeared in Bigg Boss 13 and has been winning hearts ever since. She is reportedly slated to appear in the Ekta Kapoor-helmed show
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill
Pratik rose to prominence as the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 15. According to reports, Pratik will be one of the contestants jailed at Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel
Image: Pratik Sehajpal Instagram
Pratik Sehajpal
Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend, Rohman is also said to be a contender on the fearless show. He recently made headlines due to his separation from the actress
Image: Rohman Shawl Instagram
Rohman Shawl
According to reports, the spiritual leader, Om Swami, who is also a popular author and the founder of the Black Lotus App, would be imprisoned on the jail-based show
Image: HerSadhana Instagram
Om Swami
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame, Anushka Sen is also rumoured to be one of the contestants on the show lockupp and apparently the youngest contender
Image: Anushka Sen Instagram
Anushka Sen
According to reports, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Ieshaan Sehgal's name is also being touted as a probable contestant. However, there has been no confirmation about whether he will enter the show
Image: Ieshaan Sehgal Instagram
Ieshaan Sehgal
