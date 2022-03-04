Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 04, 2022
Stars making Kannada debut in 2022
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to star in the Anup Bhandari directorial, Vikrant Rona. She is also said to be starring in a song with Sudeep
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The girl who became an overnight sensation with her wink is about to make her Kannada film debut with Vishnu Priya
Image: Priya Varrier Instagram
Priya Varrier
The Luck actress is slated to make her Kannada debut as Aadya in Prashanth Neel's Salaar
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan
The veteran actress Bhagyashree's daughter has been taken onboard for Nagashekhar's 'Q'
Image: Avantika Dassani Instagram
Avantika Dassani
Bobby Simha has appeared in a slew of Tamil films. He will soon be seen in Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie
Bobby Simha
Image: Reshma Pasupuleti Instagram
The Baahubali actor will be starring in Prashanth Neel's Salaar in the titular role
Prabhas
Image: Pinkvilla
The Mollywood actress is set to make her Kannada debut with Yogaraj Bhat directorial Gaalipata 2
Samyuktha
Image: Samyuktha Instagram
Sanjay Dutt is set to light up the screens as Adheera in the highly anticipated Yash-starrer K.G.F: Chapter 2
Sanjay Dutt
Image: Sanjay Dutt Instagram
