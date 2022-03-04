Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 04, 2022

Stars making Kannada debut in 2022 

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to star in the Anup Bhandari directorial, Vikrant Rona. She is also said to be starring in a song with Sudeep

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

The girl who became an overnight sensation with her wink is about to make her Kannada film debut with Vishnu Priya

Image: Priya Varrier Instagram

Priya Varrier

The Luck actress is slated to make her Kannada debut as Aadya in Prashanth Neel's Salaar

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan

The veteran actress Bhagyashree's daughter has been taken onboard for Nagashekhar's 'Q'

Image: Avantika Dassani Instagram

Avantika Dassani

Bobby Simha has appeared in a slew of Tamil films. He will soon be seen in Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie

Bobby Simha

Image: Reshma Pasupuleti Instagram

The Baahubali actor will be starring in Prashanth Neel's Salaar in the titular role

Prabhas

Image: Pinkvilla

The Mollywood actress is set to make her Kannada debut with Yogaraj Bhat directorial Gaalipata 2

Samyuktha

Image: Samyuktha Instagram

Sanjay Dutt is set to light up the screens as Adheera in the highly anticipated Yash-starrer K.G.F: Chapter 2

Sanjay Dutt

Image: Sanjay Dutt Instagram

