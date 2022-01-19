Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
Jan 19, 2022
Stars pay homage to Pandit Birju Maharaj
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri paid tribute to the icon, who was her teacher, in a social media post and penned a note expressing her respect and gratitude for the teachings
Image- Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Alia took to Instagram to commemorate her days working with Maharaj on Kalank and wrote, "A legend who has inspired several and will always continue to do so through his art."
Image- Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher paid homage to Pandit Birju Maharaj with a video in which he shared his memories with him and his remarkable art
Image- Anupam Kher Twitter
Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan, who worked with the legendary dancer on Vishwaroopam, shared a picture with him and penned a heartfelt note remembering him
Image- Kamal Haasan Instagram
The dream girl of Bollywood shared a picture of the icon with a note expressing her admiration for his art
Image- Hema Malini Instagram
Hema Malini
Shahid had a close connection with the legendary artist and he took to social media to commemorate the tragic loss and to pay honour to him
Image- Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor
Adnan Sami
The Ace vocalist also paid respect to Pandit Birju Maharaj, writing, "we have lost an unparalleled institution in the field of performing arts. He has influenced many generations through his genius. "
Image- Adnan Sami Twitter
Ishaan Khatter
Ishaan shared a beautiful picture with the kathak legend, as well as a couple of his quotes in remembrance of him
Image- Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam paid tribute to the artist by sharing a throwback photo of him and writing, "om shanti."
Image- Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Kriti Sanon
Kriti shared a picture paying tribute to the legendary artist with the caption, "It is the end of an era."
Image- Kriti Sanon Instagram
Huma S Qureshi
Huma posted a wonderful piece of the artist commemorating him and added, 'A true artist, Rest in glory.
Image- Huma S Qureshi Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Drashti Dhami’s travel escapades