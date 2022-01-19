Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

AUTHOR

Jan 19, 2022

Stars pay homage to Pandit Birju Maharaj

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri paid tribute to the icon, who was her teacher, in a social media post and penned a note expressing her respect and gratitude for the teachings

Image- Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Alia took to Instagram to commemorate her days working with Maharaj on Kalank and wrote, "A legend who has inspired several and will always continue to do so through his art."

Image- Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher paid homage to Pandit Birju Maharaj with a video in which he shared his memories with him and his remarkable art

Image- Anupam Kher Twitter

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan, who worked with the legendary dancer on Vishwaroopam, shared a picture with him and penned a heartfelt note remembering him

Image- Kamal Haasan Instagram

The dream girl of Bollywood shared a picture of the icon with a note expressing her admiration for his art

Image- Hema Malini Instagram

Hema Malini

Shahid had a close connection with the legendary artist and he took to social media to commemorate the tragic loss and to pay honour to him

Image- Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor

Adnan Sami

The Ace vocalist also paid respect to Pandit Birju Maharaj, writing, "we have lost an unparalleled institution in the field of performing arts. He has influenced many generations through his genius. "

Image- Adnan Sami Twitter

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan shared a beautiful picture with the kathak legend, as well as a couple of his quotes in remembrance of him

Image- Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam paid tribute to the artist by sharing a throwback photo of him and writing, "om shanti."

Image- Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Kriti Sanon 

Kriti shared a picture paying tribute to the legendary artist with the caption, "It is the end of an era."

Image- Kriti Sanon Instagram

Huma S Qureshi

Huma posted a wonderful piece of the artist commemorating him and added, 'A true artist, Rest in glory.

Image- Huma S Qureshi Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Drashti Dhami’s travel escapades

Click Here