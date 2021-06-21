Stars' posts for SSR’s death anniversary

Chitrangda Singh shared a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput and captioned it as, “Gone too soon, may you find your peace #Rememberingsushantsinghrajput”
Roopa Ganguly shared a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput and captioned the picture as, “How does one cope when one knows that 'that' hour will strike again - the time that stood witness to the events, a year ago, that led to the passing of our dear. You will remain in our hearts and our prayers #Beta #Sushantsinghrajput”
Roopa Ganguly
Television actor Arjun Bijlani shared a throwback picture with Sushant Singh Rajput and captioned the picture as, “You will always be alive in millions of hearts my friend. I’m sure your happy in your happy place #ssr”
Arjun Bijlani
Parineeti Chopra shared a picture of her and Sushant Singh Rajput and captioned the picture as, “Always”
Parineeti Chopra
Vaani Kapoor shared a picture with Sushant Singh Rajput from their film Shuddh Desi Romance and captioned the picture as, “Keeping you in my thoughts”
Vaani Kapoor
Ravi Kishan shared an animated picture of Sushant Singh Rajput that talked about how much he will be missed
Ravi Kishan
Rajkummar Rao shared a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote, “Bhai” along with a red heart emoji
Rajkummar Rao
“Miss you, your questions and everything we spoke about. From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world like I had never seen it before I hope you’ve found your peace my curious sweet SSR...Om Shanti #Forever #ssr #peace #neutronstar”- shared Bhumi
Bhumi Pednekar
Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a very sweet video compilation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments, while giving a heartfelt message in the audio and captioned the post, “#Sushantsinghrajput”
Siddhant Chaturvedi
For more updates on Sushant Singh Rajput, follow PINKVILLA