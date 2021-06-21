June 21, 2021

Stars' posts for SSR’s death anniversary

Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh shared a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput and captioned it as, “Gone too soon, may you find your peace #Rememberingsushantsinghrajput”

Roopa Ganguly shared a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput and captioned the picture as, “How does one cope when one knows that 'that' hour will strike again - the time that stood witness to the events, a year ago, that led to the passing of our dear. You will remain in our hearts and our prayers #Beta #Sushantsinghrajput”

Roopa Ganguly

Television actor Arjun Bijlani shared a throwback picture with Sushant Singh Rajput and captioned the picture as, “You will always be alive in millions of hearts my friend. I’m sure your happy in your happy place #ssr”

Arjun Bijlani

Parineeti Chopra shared a picture of her and Sushant Singh Rajput and captioned the picture as, “Always”

Parineeti Chopra

Vaani Kapoor shared a picture with Sushant Singh Rajput from their film Shuddh Desi Romance and captioned the picture as, “Keeping you in my thoughts”

Vaani Kapoor

Ravi Kishan shared an animated picture of Sushant Singh Rajput that talked about how much he will be missed

Ravi Kishan

Rajkummar Rao shared a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote, “Bhai” along with a red heart emoji

Rajkummar Rao

“Miss you, your questions and everything we spoke about. From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world like I had never seen it before I hope you’ve found your peace my curious sweet SSR...Om Shanti #Forever #ssr #peace #neutronstar”- shared Bhumi

Bhumi Pednekar

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a very sweet video compilation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments, while giving a heartfelt message in the audio and captioned the post, “#Sushantsinghrajput”

Siddhant Chaturvedi

For more updates on Sushant Singh Rajput, follow PINKVILLA
Click Here