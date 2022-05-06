Entertainment
Ranpreet Kaur
MAY 06, 2022
Stars who appeared on KWK more than once
Shah Rukh Khan
King Khan had appeared twice on Koffee With Karan in Seasons 1 and 2. Following this, he was seen in Season 3 and Season 5
Abhishek Bachchan had made his first appearance on KWK with Amitabh Bachchan in the first season. He later reappeared in the same season with Preity Zinta. Abhishek was also seen in Season 3, Season 4 and Season 6
Abhishek Bachchan
Kajol was seen gracing the show with Shah Rukh Khan in Seasons 1 and 2. She was also seen on Koffee With Karan in Season 4 with Ayan Mukerji and in Season 6 with Ajay Devgn
Kajol
Rani Mukerji was seen on Koffee With Karan in Season 1, Season 2 and 3
Rani Mukerji
Alia debuted on KWK in Season 4 with Sidharth Malhotra & Varun Dhawan and later reappeared in the season with Parineeti Chopra. She also graced the show in Season 5 and Season 6
Alia Bhatt
Kareena is one of the few celebs in the industry who have graced every season of Koffee with Karan. She was last seen on the show with Priyanka Chopra
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Shahid Kapoor has also been a part of every season of Koffee with Karan. It will be interesting to see if he will be gracing KWK7 as well
Shahid Kapoor
After making her debut on Koffee with Karan in Season 2, Katrina Kaif was seen in Season 5 and Season 6
Katrina Kaif
Anushka Sharma had made her first appearance on KWK in Season 3 with Ranveer Singh. She was later seen in Season 4 with Anurag Kashyap and in Season 5 with Katrina Kaif
Anushka Sharma
Ranbir had appeared thrice on Koffee with Karan in Season 3, 4 and 5 respectively
Ranbir Kapoor
Deepika Padukone has graced Koffee with Karan in Season 2, 3 and 4 and was seen appearing with Alia Bhatt in Season 6
Deepika Padukone
Ranveer debuted on KWK on Season 3 and ever since then, he has been a part of all the seasons of the chat show so far
Ranveer Singh
Saif Ali Khan was seen as a guest on Koffee With Karan in season 1, season 2, season 3, season 5 and season 6
Saif Ali Khan
Varuna Dhawan debuted on Koffee with Karan in season 4 and was later seen in season 5 and season 6
Varun Dhawan
Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist made his first appearance on KWK in season 4 with Kiran Rao. He was then seen in season 5 with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra and even graced the show in season 6
Aamir Khan
