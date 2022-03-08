Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 08, 2022
Stars who attended ITA Awards 2022
Rakhi Sawant
The entertainment queen, Rakhi Sawant arrived in style, wearing a large headgear and a black dazzling attire
Image: Pinkvilla
Rashami Desai donned a high slit sequin gown and looked absolutely stunning as she arrived for the show
Image: Pinkvilla
Rashami Desai
Kashmera Shah appeared at the award ceremony wearing a pink ball gown and looking like a modern day fairy
Image: Pinkvilla
Kashmera Shah
Ravi Dubey looked suave and suited up at the awards ceremony
Image: Pinkvilla
Ravi Dubey
Gaurav Khanna and his wife, Akanksha Chamola, graced the event with their presence and looked all smiles
Gaurav Khanna
Image: Pinkvilla
Armaan Malik look handsome as ever in a colourblocked suit teamed with black and white sneakers for the night
Armaan Malik
Image: Pinkvilla
Raqesh Bapat arrived at the ITA Awards suited up in black and completed the look with a wine-coloured tie
Raqesh Bapat
Image: Pinkvilla
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta and Dilip Joshi made an appearance together and stole the show on the red carpet at the ITA Awards
Munmun Dutta & Dilip Joshi
Image: Pinkvilla
Nia Sharma looked sizzling in a risqué white dress at the ITA Awards
Nia Sharma
Image: Pinkvilla
Hina Khan looked stunning in her black ensemble, with her graphic eyeliner completing the look as she arrived for the night
Hina Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
Nakuul Mehta and his wife, Jankee Parekh, looked stunning as they posed for the cameras on the red carpet
Nakuul Mehta
Image: Pinkvilla
