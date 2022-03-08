 Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 08, 2022

Stars who attended ITA Awards 2022

Rakhi Sawant

The entertainment queen, Rakhi Sawant arrived in style, wearing a large headgear and a black dazzling attire

Image: Pinkvilla

Rashami Desai donned a high slit sequin gown and looked absolutely stunning as she arrived for the show

Image: Pinkvilla

Rashami Desai

Kashmera Shah appeared at the award ceremony wearing a pink ball gown and looking like a modern day fairy

Image: Pinkvilla

Kashmera Shah

Ravi Dubey looked suave and suited up at the awards ceremony

Image: Pinkvilla

Ravi Dubey

Gaurav Khanna and his wife, Akanksha Chamola, graced the event with their presence and looked all smiles

Gaurav Khanna

Image: Pinkvilla

Armaan Malik look handsome as ever in a colourblocked suit teamed with black and white sneakers for the night

Armaan Malik

Image: Pinkvilla

Raqesh Bapat arrived at the ITA Awards suited up in black and completed the look with a wine-coloured tie

Raqesh Bapat

Image: Pinkvilla

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta and Dilip Joshi made an appearance together and stole the show on the red carpet at the ITA Awards

Munmun Dutta & Dilip Joshi

Image: Pinkvilla

Nia Sharma looked sizzling in a risqué white dress at the ITA Awards

Nia Sharma

Image: Pinkvilla

Hina Khan looked stunning in her black ensemble, with her graphic eyeliner completing the look as she arrived for the night

Hina Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

Nakuul Mehta and his wife, Jankee Parekh, looked stunning as they posed for the cameras on the red carpet

Nakuul Mehta 

Image: Pinkvilla

