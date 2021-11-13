Nov 13, 2021
Entertainment
Stars who avoid sharing kids' photos
Author: Akshat Sundrani
The popular duo were blessed with daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple requested the paparazzi to refrain from taking photographs of their baby girl, since her birth, in order to maintain Vamika’s privacyImage: Virat Kohli Instagram
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma
They haven't released any pictures of their daughter on social media yet, but they have shared a few back stances of Vamikaimage- Anushka Sharma Instagram
Eva and Ryan are parents to two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada
Eva Mendes and Ryan Goslingimage- Getty images
Eva once stated that they would not post pictures of their children on social media until they are old enough to give their consentimage- Getty images
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have three daughters, James, Inez and Betty
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynoldsimage- Getty images
The pair refrain from sharing images of their daughters and Blake has also criticised paparazzi on a few instances for taking pictures of her children even when asked not toimage- Getty images
The stunning couple are parents to two daughters, Lincoln and Delta
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bellimage- Getty images
The couple has kept their children's images private, instead sharing family photos with emojis over their daughters' facesimage- Getty images
The couple welcomed their daughter Raddix at the end of 2019. After her birth, Benji and Diaz declared they wouldn't disclose their daughter's pictures
Benji Madden and Cameron Diazimage- Getty images
