Nov 13, 2021

Entertainment

Stars who avoid sharing kids' photos

Author: Akshat Sundrani

The popular duo were blessed with daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple requested the paparazzi to refrain from taking photographs of their baby girl, since her birth, in order to maintain Vamika’s privacy

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

They haven't released any pictures of their daughter on social media yet, but they have shared a few back stances of Vamika

image- Anushka Sharma Instagram

Eva and Ryan are parents to two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

image- Getty images

Eva once stated that they would not post pictures of their children on social media until they are old enough to give their consent

image- Getty images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have three daughters, James, Inez and Betty

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

image- Getty images

The pair refrain from sharing images of their daughters and Blake has also criticised paparazzi on a few instances for taking pictures of her children even when asked not to

image- Getty images

The stunning couple are parents to two daughters, Lincoln and Delta

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

image- Getty images

The couple has kept their children's images private, instead sharing family photos with emojis over their daughters' faces

image- Getty images

The couple welcomed their daughter Raddix at the end of 2019. After her birth, Benji and Diaz declared they wouldn't disclose their daughter's pictures

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz

image- Getty images

thanks for reading
next: K-Beauty tips to get glass hair

Click Here