Akshat Sundrani

FEB 08, 2022

Stars who bid goodbye to Lata Mangeshkar

Shah Rukh Khan

The actor came to pay his respects to the late singer by placing a bouquet of flowers on the coffin, offering dua, and touching her feet

Lata Mangeshkar's granddaughter Shraddha Kapoor made a visit to the late singer's residence in Mumbai and then to the funeral site

Shradhha Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta Bachchan visited the late singer Lata Mangeshkar's home to pay their tributes

Amitabh Bachchan

Ranbir paid respect to Lata ji as he went up, keeping the bouquet of flowers on the coffin and kneeling to join hands and pray for the iconic singer

Ranbir Kapoor

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived with folded hands to pay his final goodbye to Lata ji, placing a bouquet and offering prayers

PM Narendra Modi

The actress attended the funeral with her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur, to offer her respects to the departed soul

Vidya Balan

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali also came to pay his respects to the legendary vocalist

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also paid his respects to the legendary singer

Sachin Tendulkar

