Akshat Sundrani
FEB 08, 2022
Stars who bid goodbye to Lata Mangeshkar
Shah Rukh Khan
The actor came to pay his respects to the late singer by placing a bouquet of flowers on the coffin, offering dua, and touching her feet
Image: Pinkvilla
Lata Mangeshkar's granddaughter Shraddha Kapoor made a visit to the late singer's residence in Mumbai and then to the funeral site
Image: Pinkvilla
Shradhha Kapoor
Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta Bachchan visited the late singer Lata Mangeshkar's home to pay their tributes
Image: Pinkvilla
Amitabh Bachchan
Ranbir paid respect to Lata ji as he went up, keeping the bouquet of flowers on the coffin and kneeling to join hands and pray for the iconic singer
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir Kapoor
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived with folded hands to pay his final goodbye to Lata ji, placing a bouquet and offering prayers
Image: Pinkvilla
PM Narendra Modi
The actress attended the funeral with her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur, to offer her respects to the departed soul
Image: Pinkvilla
Vidya Balan
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali also came to pay his respects to the legendary vocalist
Image: Pinkvilla
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also paid his respects to the legendary singer
Image: Pinkvilla
Sachin Tendulkar
