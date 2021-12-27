ENTERTAINMENT

RISHIKA SHAH

AUTHOR

DEC 27, 2021

STARS WHO CELEBRATED CHRISTMAS 2021

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal cradled Katrina Kaif in his arms as the couple celebrated their first Christmas together post-wedding

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Soha Ali Khan

Soha celebrated the occasion with her family and they looked adorable in matching Christmas pyjamas

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Mr. and Mrs. Jonas posted a heartfelt photo of themselves celebrating Christmas with their furry friends

Image: Nick Jonas Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena shared a picture of an adorable animated drawing of herfamily, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas

Image:  Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Malaika Arora

The actress spent Christmas at her mother's house and shared a glimpse of the celebration, that appeared to be all smiles

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Sushmita Sen shared a stunning picture of herself, in front of a massive glass reindeer, and wished her fans on the occasion

Sushmita Sen

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Kim Sharma celebrated Christmas with her beau, Leander Paes, and shared a lovely picture of the two of them

Kim Sharma

Image: Kim Sharma Instagram

The actress got into the festive mood and was all smiles as she posed with a Christmas tree

Samantha Ruth PrabhU

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Shilpa shared a picture of herself donning a Santa hat, sitting in front of a Christmas tree and flanked by gifts

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

The veteran actress struck a goofy pose with her husband, Javed Akhtar, as they celebrated Christmas

Shabana Azmi

Image: Shabana Azmi Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 8 Couples who should tie the knot in 2022

Click Here