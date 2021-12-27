ENTERTAINMENT
RISHIKA SHAH
AUTHOR
DEC 27, 2021
STARS WHO CELEBRATED CHRISTMAS 2021
Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif
Vicky Kaushal cradled Katrina Kaif in his arms as the couple celebrated their first Christmas together post-wedding
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Soha Ali Khan
Soha celebrated the occasion with her family and they looked adorable in matching Christmas pyjamas
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Mr. and Mrs. Jonas posted a heartfelt photo of themselves celebrating Christmas with their furry friends
Image: Nick Jonas Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena shared a picture of an adorable animated drawing of herfamily, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Malaika Arora
The actress spent Christmas at her mother's house and shared a glimpse of the celebration, that appeared to be all smiles
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Sushmita Sen shared a stunning picture of herself, in front of a massive glass reindeer, and wished her fans on the occasion
Sushmita Sen
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Kim Sharma celebrated Christmas with her beau, Leander Paes, and shared a lovely picture of the two of them
Kim Sharma
Image: Kim Sharma Instagram
The actress got into the festive mood and was all smiles as she posed with a Christmas tree
Samantha Ruth PrabhU
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Shilpa shared a picture of herself donning a Santa hat, sitting in front of a Christmas tree and flanked by gifts
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
The veteran actress struck a goofy pose with her husband, Javed Akhtar, as they celebrated Christmas
Shabana Azmi
Image: Shabana Azmi Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 8 Couples who should tie the knot in 2022