Jan 24, 2022
Stars who chose surrogacy for childbirth
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao welcomed their son Azaad in 2011 through surrogacy. He encouraged couples to try surrogacy without feeling stigmatised
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s youngest son, AbRam was born in 2013 via surrogacy, recommended to them by Sohail & Seema Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Sohail Khan
Ten years after the birth of their first son, Sohail and Seema decided to have another baby via surrogacy. Their son Yohan was born in 2011
Karan Johar
Karan Johar became a father to twins Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in 2017
Tusshar became a single parent to his son Laksshya born via surrogacy in 2016
Tusshar Kapoor
Ekta also became a single mother to her son Ravie born via surrogacy in 2019
Ekta Kapoor
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber welcomed twin boys via surrogacy in 2018 after adopting a girl
Shreyas Talpade and his wife Deepti embraced parenthood in 2018 as they had a daughter via surrogacy
Shreyas Talpade
Lisa Ray and her husband Jason Dehni welcomed twin daughters via surrogacy in 2018
Lisa Ray
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough welcomed twins, a boy and a girl via surrogacy in November 2021
Preiy Zinta
The newest parents are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy. Their daughter was reportedly born 12 weeks before the due date
Priyanka Chopra
