Jan 24, 2022

Stars who chose surrogacy for childbirth

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao welcomed their son Azaad in 2011 through surrogacy. He encouraged couples to try surrogacy without feeling stigmatised

Video: Pinkvilla

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s youngest son, AbRam was born in 2013 via surrogacy, recommended to them by Sohail & Seema Khan

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan

Sohail Khan

Ten years after the birth of their first son, Sohail and Seema decided to have another baby via surrogacy. Their son Yohan was born in 2011

Image: Seema Khan Instagram

Karan Johar

Karan Johar became a father to twins Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in 2017

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

Tusshar became a single parent to his son Laksshya born via surrogacy in 2016

Image: Tusshar Kapoor Instagram

Tusshar Kapoor

Ekta also became a single mother to her son Ravie born via surrogacy in 2019

Video: Ekta Kapoor Instagram

Ekta Kapoor

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber welcomed twin boys via surrogacy in 2018 after adopting a girl

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Shreyas Talpade and his wife Deepti embraced parenthood in 2018 as they had a daughter via surrogacy

Image: Shreyas Talpade Instagram

Shreyas Talpade

Lisa Ray and her husband Jason Dehni welcomed twin daughters via surrogacy in 2018

Image: Lisa Ray Instagram

Lisa Ray

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough welcomed twins, a boy and a girl via surrogacy in November 2021

Image: Preity Zinta Instagram

Preiy Zinta

The newest parents are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy. Their daughter was reportedly born 12 weeks before the due date

Video: Pinkvilla

Priyanka Chopra

