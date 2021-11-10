Nov 10, 2021

Stars who debuted as Assistant Directors

Author: Akshat Sundrani 

The Sardar Udham actor started as an assistant director in the film, Gangs of Wasseypur. The same year, he made his acting debut in the film, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana

credits: Vicky Kaushal instagram

Vicky Kaushal

Before making his acting debut in Beyond the Clouds in 2017, the Dhadak actor worked as an assistant director on his brother Shahid Kapoor’s film, Udta Punjab

Ishaan Khatter

credits: Ishaan Khatter instagram

In 2012, the 2 States actor made his debut with Ishaqzaade. Prior to that, he worked as an assistant director on films such as Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq

Arjun Kapoor

credits: Arjun Kapoor instagram

Prior to starring in the film The Student of the Year, the actor served as assistant director on the film My Name Is Khan

Sidharth Malhotra

credits: Sidharth Malhotra instagram

He made his acting debut in the 2015 film, Hero, but he previously worked as an assistant director on films such as Guzaarish and Ek Tha Tiger

Sooraj Pancholi

credits: Sooraj Pancholi instagram

He served as an assistant director on Anurag Kashyap's 2015 film, Bombay Velvet before making his acting debut in Mirzya in 2016

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

credits: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor instagram

He worked on films such as Happy New Year and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil as an assistant director. Aadar made his acting debut in the 2017 film, Qaidi Band


Aadar Jain

credits: Aadar Jain instagram

She worked as an assistant director in her cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s film, Gunjan Suxena: The Kargil Girl, and is about to make her acting debut with Dharma Productions

Shanaya Kapoor

credits: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Ibrahim Ali Khan is working as an assistant director on the forthcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Ibrahim Ali Khan

credits: Sara Ali Khan instagram

