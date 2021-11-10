Nov 10, 2021
Stars who debuted as Assistant Directors
Author: Akshat Sundrani
The Sardar Udham actor started as an assistant director in the film, Gangs of Wasseypur. The same year, he made his acting debut in the film, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khuranacredits: Vicky Kaushal instagram
Vicky Kaushal
Before making his acting debut in Beyond the Clouds in 2017, the Dhadak actor worked as an assistant director on his brother Shahid Kapoor’s film, Udta Punjab
Ishaan Khattercredits: Ishaan Khatter instagram
In 2012, the 2 States actor made his debut with Ishaqzaade. Prior to that, he worked as an assistant director on films such as Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq
Arjun Kapoorcredits: Arjun Kapoor instagram
Prior to starring in the film The Student of the Year, the actor served as assistant director on the film My Name Is Khan
Sidharth Malhotracredits: Sidharth Malhotra instagram
He made his acting debut in the 2015 film, Hero, but he previously worked as an assistant director on films such as Guzaarish and Ek Tha Tiger
Sooraj Pancholicredits: Sooraj Pancholi instagram
He served as an assistant director on Anurag Kashyap's 2015 film, Bombay Velvet before making his acting debut in Mirzya in 2016
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoorcredits: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor instagram
He worked on films such as Happy New Year and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil as an assistant director. Aadar made his acting debut in the 2017 film, Qaidi Band
Aadar Jaincredits: Aadar Jain instagram
She worked as an assistant director in her cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s film, Gunjan Suxena: The Kargil Girl, and is about to make her acting debut with Dharma Productions
Shanaya Kapoorcredits: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Ibrahim Ali Khan is working as an assistant director on the forthcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Ibrahim Ali Khancredits: Sara Ali Khan instagram
