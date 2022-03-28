Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 28, 2022

Stars who dubbed American films in Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan lent his voice for Mr. Incredible in the Hindi version of the international blockbuster

Tiger was the voice behind Tom Holland in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming

Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Tiger Shroff

Varun Dhawan lent his voice to Chris Evans’ character Captain America in the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War

Varun Dhawan

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

The desi girl had dubbed for Disney’s 3D animated sports comedy Planes for a character who had a Pan-Asian origin

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Akshay Kumar

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar was the voice behind the robot called Optimus Prime in 2011 science fiction action film Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor dubbed for the animation comedy Ice Age: Collision Course in 2016

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer Singh was the voice behind Ryan Reynolds' character in Deadpool

Ranveer Singh

Image: Arshad Warsi Instagram

Arshad Warsi lent his voice to Johnny Depp’s character of Captain Jack Sparrow, in the fantasy film Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge

Arshad Warsi

