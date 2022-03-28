Entertainment
MAR 28, 2022
Stars who dubbed American films in Hindi
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan lent his voice for Mr. Incredible in the Hindi version of the international blockbuster
Tiger was the voice behind Tom Holland in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Tiger Shroff
Varun Dhawan lent his voice to Chris Evans’ character Captain America in the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War
Varun Dhawan
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
The desi girl had dubbed for Disney’s 3D animated sports comedy Planes for a character who had a Pan-Asian origin
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Akshay Kumar
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay Kumar was the voice behind the robot called Optimus Prime in 2011 science fiction action film Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor dubbed for the animation comedy Ice Age: Collision Course in 2016
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer Singh was the voice behind Ryan Reynolds' character in Deadpool
Ranveer Singh
Image: Arshad Warsi Instagram
Arshad Warsi lent his voice to Johnny Depp’s character of Captain Jack Sparrow, in the fantasy film Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge
Arshad Warsi
