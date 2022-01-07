Entertainment
Stars who got COVID-19 in the third wave
Kareena Kapoor Khan
On December 12, 2021, the actress tested positive for Coronavirus
Image- Kareena Kapoor Instagram
She expressed her desire for the quarantine period to end and her longing for her children on social media
Image- Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Ekta Kapoor
On January 3, 2022, the filmmaker and producer informed everyone that she had tested positive for COVID-19
Image- Ekta Kapoor Instagram
She also urged on social media that everybody who came into contact with her test themselves for the infection
Image- Ekta Kapoor Instagram
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal took to social media to share that she was experiencing minor symptoms and was quarantining herself
Image- Mrunal Thakur Instagram
The actress was busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Jersey’ with Shahid Kapoor when she tested positive for Covid-19
Image- Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Nora Fatehi
On December 30, 2021, Nora Fatehi tested positive for COVID-19
Image- Nora Fatehi Instagram
She was busy promoting her next single with Guru Randhawa and she had to put everything on hold after COVID-19
Image- Nora Fatehi Instagram
On December 30, 2021, the Ishaqzaade actor tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time
Image- Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun Kapoor
The actor quarantined himself and took to social media to express his longing for ladylove, Malaika Arora
Image- Arjun Kapoor Instagram
The winner of Khatron ke Khiladi 11 was also quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19
Image- Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Arjun Bijlani
To escape boredom, the actor went live on Instagram and interacted with his followers during quarantine
Image- Arjun Bijlani Instagram
On December 23, 2021, Nakkul tested positive for COVID-19
Image- Nakkul Mehta Instagram
Nakuul Mehta
During his quarantine, the actor spent his time reading books, eating homemade, nutritious meals and binge-watching series and movies
Image- Nakkul Mehta Instagram
