Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

AUTHOR

JAN 07, 2022

Stars who got COVID-19 in the third wave

Kareena Kapoor Khan

On December 12, 2021, the actress tested positive for Coronavirus

Image- Kareena Kapoor Instagram

She expressed her desire for the quarantine period to end and her longing for her children on social media

Image- Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Ekta Kapoor

On January 3, 2022, the filmmaker and producer informed everyone that she had tested positive for COVID-19

Image- Ekta Kapoor Instagram

She also urged on social media that everybody who came into contact with her test themselves for the infection

Image- Ekta Kapoor Instagram

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal took to social media to share that she was experiencing minor symptoms and was quarantining herself

Image- Mrunal Thakur Instagram

The actress was busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Jersey’ with Shahid Kapoor when she tested positive for Covid-19

Image- Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Nora Fatehi

On December 30, 2021, Nora Fatehi tested positive for COVID-19

Image- Nora Fatehi Instagram

She was busy promoting her next single with Guru Randhawa and she had to put everything on hold after COVID-19

Image- Nora Fatehi Instagram

On December 30, 2021, the Ishaqzaade actor tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time

Image- Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Arjun Kapoor

The actor quarantined himself and took to social media to express his longing for ladylove, Malaika Arora

Image- Arjun Kapoor Instagram

The winner of Khatron ke Khiladi 11 was also quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19

Image- Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun Bijlani

To escape boredom, the actor went live on Instagram and interacted with his followers during quarantine

Image- Arjun Bijlani Instagram

On December 23, 2021, Nakkul tested positive for COVID-19

Image- Nakkul Mehta Instagram

Nakuul Mehta

During his quarantine, the actor spent his time reading books, eating homemade, nutritious meals and binge-watching series and movies

Image- Nakkul Mehta Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Deepika Padukone in stunning sarees

Click Here