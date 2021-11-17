Nov 17, 2021
Entertainment
Stars who made their love public in 2021
Author: Akshat Sundrani
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently made their relationship public through an instagram post(source- Rakul Preet Singh Instagram)
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani
On the occasion of her birthday, the actress shared a picture with Jackky and wrote 'You have been my biggest gift this year'(source- Rakul Preet Singh Instagram)
On September 1, Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani made their relationship official as they exchanged rings
Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani (source- Vidyut Jammwal Instagram)
Vidyut announced their engagement on social media and captioned it, "Did it the commando way."(source- Vidyut Jammwal Instagram)
For a long time, the affair between cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty has captivated people
KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty (source- KL Rahul Instagram)
On the occasion of actress Athiya Shetty's 29th birthday, beau KL Rahul made their relationship public by captioning an Instagram post, ‘Happy Birthday my (heart emoji).’(source- KL Rahul Instagram)
Kim Sharma made her relationship official with the Indian tennis legend, Leander Paes in the first week of September
Kim Sharma and Leander Paes(source- Kim Sharma Instagram)
The actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her beau(source- Kim Sharma Instagram)
The actress, Poulomi Das publicly announced her long-term relationship with Alapone. She's been with him for two years(source- Poulomi Das Instagram)
Poulomi Das and Alpaone
She posted a charming photo of herself and her partner, asking, "Who said fairytale stories aren't real?"(source- Alpaone Instagram)
