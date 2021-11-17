Nov 17, 2021

Stars who made their love public in 2021

Author: Akshat Sundrani

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently made their relationship public through an instagram post

(source- Rakul Preet Singh Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

On the occasion of her birthday, the actress shared a picture with Jackky and wrote 'You have been my biggest gift this year'

(source- Rakul Preet Singh Instagram)

On September 1, Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani made their relationship official as they exchanged rings

Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani 

(source- Vidyut Jammwal Instagram)

Vidyut announced their engagement on social media and captioned it, "Did it the commando way."

(source- Vidyut Jammwal Instagram)

For a long time, the affair between cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty has captivated people

KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty

 (source- KL Rahul Instagram)

On the occasion of actress Athiya Shetty's 29th birthday, beau KL Rahul made their relationship public by captioning an Instagram post, ‘Happy Birthday my (heart emoji).’

(source- KL Rahul Instagram)

Kim Sharma made her relationship official with the Indian tennis legend, Leander Paes in the first week of September

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes

(source- Kim Sharma Instagram)

The actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her beau

(source- Kim Sharma Instagram)

The actress, Poulomi Das publicly announced her long-term relationship with Alapone. She's been with him for two years

(source- Poulomi Das Instagram)

Poulomi Das and Alpaone

She posted a charming photo of herself and her partner, asking, "Who said fairytale stories aren't real?"

(source- Alpaone Instagram)

