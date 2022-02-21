Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 21, 2022

Stars who paid last respects to Bappi Da

Vidya Balan

Actress Vidya Balan arrived at the funeral to pay her last respects to Bappi Da

Image: Pinkvilla

Producer Bhushan Kumar attended the funeral and paid his last respects

Image: Pinkvilla

Bhushan Kumar

Shakti Kapoor came to the funeral to pay homage to the Disco King

Image: Pinkvilla

Shakti Kapoor

Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun also arrived at Bappi Lahiri’s funeral to pay tribute to the late musician

Image: Pinkvilla

Alka Yagnik & Ila Arun

Shaan attended the funeral to pay his respects and also visited the singer's home just after the news broke

Image: Pinkvilla

Shaan

Mika Singh and Vindu Dara Singh were spotted at the funeral as they came to pay homage to Bappi Lahiri

Image: Pinkvilla

Mika Singh & Vindu Dara Singh

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly also arrived at the funeral to pay tribute to her ‘Kaka’

Image: Pinkvilla

Rupali Ganguly

Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan Kumar Sanu, was also present to pay his respects to the legendary singer

Image: Pinkvilla

Jaan Kumar Sanu

