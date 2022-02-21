Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 21, 2022
Stars who paid last respects to Bappi Da
Vidya Balan
Actress Vidya Balan arrived at the funeral to pay her last respects to Bappi Da
Image: Pinkvilla
Producer Bhushan Kumar attended the funeral and paid his last respects
Image: Pinkvilla
Bhushan Kumar
Shakti Kapoor came to the funeral to pay homage to the Disco King
Image: Pinkvilla
Shakti Kapoor
Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun also arrived at Bappi Lahiri’s funeral to pay tribute to the late musician
Image: Pinkvilla
Alka Yagnik & Ila Arun
Shaan attended the funeral to pay his respects and also visited the singer's home just after the news broke
Image: Pinkvilla
Shaan
Mika Singh and Vindu Dara Singh were spotted at the funeral as they came to pay homage to Bappi Lahiri
Image: Pinkvilla
Mika Singh & Vindu Dara Singh
Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly also arrived at the funeral to pay tribute to her ‘Kaka’
Image: Pinkvilla
Rupali Ganguly
Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan Kumar Sanu, was also present to pay his respects to the legendary singer
Image: Pinkvilla
Jaan Kumar Sanu
