Stars who parted ways after engagement

March 19, 2021

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani's love affair created a huge buzz

The couple who got engaged had reportedly finalized their wedding date as well

It is well-known that Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon were dating

The stars reportedly had got engaged secretly in a temple

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel had got engaged on a dance reality show

The couple was expected to get married but called it quits

Shilpa Shinde was engaged to actor Romit Raaj

However, after some time, the couple called off their engagement

Bigg Boss 14 participant Pavitra Punia was earlier engaged to Sumit Maheshwari, but they soon parted ways

TV stars Mohit Abrol and Mansi Srivastava had a lavish engagement. Few months later, they called it quits

