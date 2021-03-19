Stars who parted ways after engagement March 19, 2021
Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani's love affair created a huge buzz
The couple who got engaged had reportedly finalized their wedding date as well
It is well-known that Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon were dating
The stars reportedly had got engaged secretly in a temple
Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel had got engaged on a dance reality show
The couple was expected to get married but called it quits
Shilpa Shinde was engaged to actor Romit Raaj
However, after some time, the couple called off their engagement
Bigg Boss 14 participant Pavitra Punia was earlier engaged to Sumit Maheshwari, but they soon parted ways
TV stars Mohit Abrol and Mansi Srivastava had a lavish engagement. Few months later, they called it quits
