Stars who played Queen Elizabeth
Surabhi Redkar
OCT 24, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Claire Foy
Claire Foy played the role of Queen Elizabeth II in the first and second season of The Crown. The actress also won Emmy Awards for her performance
Image: Getty Images
Olivia Colman
Oscar-winner Olivia Colman took over from Claire Foy to star in The Crown's third and fourth seasons as Queen Elizabeth
Image: Getty Images
Imelda Staunton
As The Crown continues ahead with its fifth and sixth seasons, actress Imelda Staunton will be taking over the role of the late monarch
Image: Getty Images
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson played Queen Elizabeth onscreen in the television drama Walking the Dogs which revolved around the Buckingham Palace break-in
Image: Getty Images
Helen Mirren won an Academy Award for playing the most recognized portrayal of Elizabeth II in her 2006 film The Queen
Helen Mirren
Image: Getty Images
Neve Campbell
Neve Campbell portraysPrincess Elizabeth in Peter Richardson’s 2004 World War II parody film Churchill: The Hollywood Years
Image: Getty Images
Kristin Scott Thomas
Kristin Scott Thomas took over Mirren’s residency of portraying The Queen in The Audience, at the Apollo Theatre in 2005
Image: Getty Images
Fred Armisen
Fred Armisen portrayed the role of Queen Elizabeth II in a spoof sketch as a part of Saturday Night Live
Image: Getty Images
Sarah Gadon
Sarah played young Princess Elizabeth in the 2015 romantic comedy A Royal Night Out following Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret's adventure
Image: Getty Images
Freya Wilson
Oscar-winning film, The King’s Speech saw Wilson play a young Princess Elizabeth alongside Colin Firth, who portrayed Elizabeth’s dad, King George VI
