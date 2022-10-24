Heading 3

Stars who played Queen Elizabeth

Claire Foy

Claire Foy played the role of Queen Elizabeth II in the first and second season of The Crown. The actress also won Emmy Awards for her performance

Olivia Colman

Oscar-winner Olivia Colman took over from Claire Foy to star in The Crown's third and fourth seasons as Queen Elizabeth

Imelda Staunton

As The Crown continues ahead with its fifth and sixth seasons, actress Imelda Staunton will be taking over the role of the late monarch

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson played Queen Elizabeth onscreen in the television drama Walking the Dogs which revolved around the Buckingham Palace break-in

Helen Mirren won an Academy Award for playing the most recognized portrayal of Elizabeth II in her 2006 film The Queen

Helen Mirren

Neve Campbell

Neve Campbell portraysPrincess Elizabeth in Peter Richardson’s 2004 World War II parody film Churchill: The Hollywood Years

Kristin Scott Thomas

Kristin Scott Thomas took over Mirren’s residency of portraying The Queen in The Audience, at the Apollo Theatre in 2005

Fred Armisen

Fred Armisen portrayed the role of Queen Elizabeth II in a spoof sketch as a part of Saturday Night Live

Sarah Gadon

Sarah played young Princess Elizabeth in the 2015 romantic comedy A Royal Night Out following Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret's adventure

Freya Wilson

Oscar-winning film, The King’s Speech saw Wilson play a young Princess Elizabeth alongside Colin Firth, who portrayed Elizabeth’s dad, King George VI

