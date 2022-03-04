Entertainment

Stars who pledged to donate their organs

Priyanka Chopra

The international icon, Priyanka Chopra has pledged to donate her organs. During an event, she stated, "I hope that when I die, I can make a difference by donating my body."

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The Big-B of Bollywood has reportedly pledged to donate his eyes

Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan

The Jodhaa Akbar actress has reportedly signed up with the Eye Bank Association of India and decided to donate her eyes

Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Aishwarya Rai 

The Dabangg star has pledged to donate his bone marrow and he urged others as well to donate bone marrow during a gathering

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Salman Khan

The actor has made the decision to donate his eyes, heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, pancreas, bones and cartilages

R. Madhavan

Image: R. Madhavan Instagram

Rani Mukerji has one of the most expressive eyes in the industry and she also has decided to donate her eyes

Rani Mukerji

Image: Pinkvilla

Reportedly, Sonakshi Sinha has decided to donate her eyes to a Haryana-based organisation dedicated to the abolition of corneal blindness

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

The Highway actress has decided to give her organs in honour of World Kidney Day

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

