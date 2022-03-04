Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 04, 2022
Stars who pledged to donate their organs
Heading 3
Priyanka Chopra
The international icon, Priyanka Chopra has pledged to donate her organs. During an event, she stated, "I hope that when I die, I can make a difference by donating my body."
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
The Big-B of Bollywood has reportedly pledged to donate his eyes
Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan
The Jodhaa Akbar actress has reportedly signed up with the Eye Bank Association of India and decided to donate her eyes
Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
Aishwarya Rai
The Dabangg star has pledged to donate his bone marrow and he urged others as well to donate bone marrow during a gathering
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Salman Khan
The actor has made the decision to donate his eyes, heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, pancreas, bones and cartilages
R. Madhavan
Image: R. Madhavan Instagram
Rani Mukerji has one of the most expressive eyes in the industry and she also has decided to donate her eyes
Rani Mukerji
Image: Pinkvilla
Reportedly, Sonakshi Sinha has decided to donate her eyes to a Haryana-based organisation dedicated to the abolition of corneal blindness
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The Highway actress has decided to give her organs in honour of World Kidney Day
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Selena Gomez is a diva in black outfits