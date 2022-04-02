Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
APR 02, 2022
Stars who reacted to Will & Chris’ spat
About the controversy
Image: Will Smith Instagram
On March 28, 2022, the Oscars ceremony took an unexpected turn when Will Smith rushed on stage, slapped Chris Rock, and yelled, "Keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth!", after an insensitive joke about the Oscar winner’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith was made by the comedian
Varun Dhawan
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan shared the clip of the incident and wrote, "Wow didn't expect that also @chrisrock has a chin."
Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of the shocking moment on her Instagram story. She wrote, "And they say women can never control their emotions."
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Neetu Kapoor
Gauahar Khan took to Twitter and wrote, "Oscar Jeet Gaye, par izzat haar gaye! Sad about #willsmith attacking a fellow artist , !!! Comedians at risk , #NewAge #Notolerance . Dialogue is everything, on screen and off. #Oscars."
Gauahar Khan
Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram
Sophie Choudry tweeted, "Violence is never the way but cracking jokes about someone's medical condition should not be acceptable either. This was supposed to be a career high for one of my favourite artists for a superb performance. Instead he'll be remembered for this crazy incident."
Image: Sophie Choudry Instagram
Sophie Choudry
Image: Richa Chadha Instagram
Richa Chadha took a hilarious dig at the incident and captioned it, "Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab!"
Richa Chadha
Image: Getty Images
Rapper 50 Cent joked about the incident on Twitter. He captioned a photo of Smith slapping Rock, "B***h don't you ever play with me. LOL."
50 cent
Image: Getty Images
Smith and Pinkett Smith's son, Jaden Smith, also tweeted about the incident, saying, "And That's How We Do It."
Jaden Smith
Image: Getty Images
Mark Hamill took to Twitter and wrote, "Stand-up comics are very adept at handling hecklers. Violent physical assault... not so much. # UgliestOscarMoment_Ever.''
Mark Hamill
Image: Richard Marx Instagram
Richard Marx tweeted, ''Hey professional comedians: be on notice! From now on, you need to make sure your jokes don’t offend people. Especially extremely attractive, famous and exorbitantly wealthy people!''
Richard Marx
