Akshat Sundrani
MAR 12, 2022
Stars who skipped Maldives for honeymoon
Genelia D’Souza & Riteish Deshmukh
Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh celebrated their honeymoon at the beautiful port city of Visakhapatnam, popularly known as Vizag
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput chose London as their honeymoon destination
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput
The popular pair, Virat and Anushka, flew to the lovely country of Finland to cherish their honeymoon
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli
The Dhak Dhak girl and her husband travelled to Hawaii for their romantic honeymoon
Madhuri Dixit & Sriram Nene
On their honeymoon, Abhishek Bachchan and his lovely bride Aishwarya Rai Bachchan toured across Europe
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan
Lara Dutta and her husband Mahesh Bhupathi went to Bali for their honeymoon
Mahesh Bhupathi & Lara Dutta
The estranged couple, Imran and Avantika, had visited one of Thailand's most beautiful islands, Phuket
Imran Khan & Avantika Malik
On January 19th, Asin and Rahul Sharma got married in Delhi and had their honeymoon in New York
Asin & Rahul Sharma
Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur went to the beautiful Caribbean island for their honeymoon
Vidya Balan & Siddharth Roy Kapur
