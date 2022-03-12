Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 12, 2022

Stars who skipped Maldives for honeymoon

Genelia D’Souza & Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh celebrated their honeymoon at the beautiful port city of Visakhapatnam, popularly known as Vizag

Video: Genelia D'Souza Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput chose London as their honeymoon destination

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput

The popular pair, Virat and Anushka, flew to the lovely country of Finland to cherish their honeymoon

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

The Dhak Dhak girl and her husband travelled to Hawaii for their romantic honeymoon

Image: Sriram Nene Instagram

Madhuri Dixit & Sriram Nene

On their honeymoon, Abhishek Bachchan and his lovely bride Aishwarya Rai Bachchan toured across Europe

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan

Lara Dutta and her husband Mahesh Bhupathi went to Bali for their honeymoon

Mahesh Bhupathi & Lara Dutta

Image: Mahesh Bhupathi Instagram

The estranged couple, Imran and Avantika, had visited one of Thailand's most beautiful islands, Phuket

Imran Khan & Avantika Malik

Image: Imran Khan Instagram

On January 19th, Asin and Rahul Sharma got married in Delhi and had their honeymoon in New York

Asin & Rahul Sharma

Image: Asin Instagram

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur went to the beautiful Caribbean island for their honeymoon

Vidya Balan & Siddharth Roy Kapur

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

