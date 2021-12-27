Stars who vacationed in Maldives in 2021

Kareena & Saif

Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with her munchkins, flew to the Maldives to celebrate Saif Ali Khan's 51st birthday

Image- Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy went all sizzling in her beachwear while on vacation in the Maldives

Image- Mouni Roy Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has an undeniable affinity for beaches, and her vacation pictures looked absolutely dreamy

Image- Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

The Atrangi Re actress stayed on a secluded island and went on some water adventures on her Maldives vacation

Image- Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Hansika Motwani looked stunning in her beach vacation photos, and the surroundings were breathtaking

Hansika Motwani

Image- Hansika Motwani Instagram

Tara Sutaria and her beau, Aadar Jain, celebrated Tara's 25th birthday in November in the Maldives

Tara Sutaria

Image- Tara Sutaria Instagram

Kiara Advani also went to the Maldives, and her pictures were nothing short of stunning

Kiara Advani

Image- Kiara Advani Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji looked stunning as she posed in the Maldives' azure waves

Tanishaa Mukerji

Image- Tanishaa Mukerji Instagram

