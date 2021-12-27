Stars who vacationed in Maldives in 2021
AKSHAT SUNDTRANI
AUTHOR
DEC 27, 2021
Kareena & Saif
Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with her munchkins, flew to the Maldives to celebrate Saif Ali Khan's 51st birthday
Image- Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy went all sizzling in her beachwear while on vacation in the Maldives
Image- Mouni Roy Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor has an undeniable affinity for beaches, and her vacation pictures looked absolutely dreamy
Image- Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
The Atrangi Re actress stayed on a secluded island and went on some water adventures on her Maldives vacation
Image- Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Hansika Motwani looked stunning in her beach vacation photos, and the surroundings were breathtaking
Hansika Motwani
Image- Hansika Motwani Instagram
Tara Sutaria and her beau, Aadar Jain, celebrated Tara's 25th birthday in November in the Maldives
Tara Sutaria
Image- Tara Sutaria Instagram
Kiara Advani also went to the Maldives, and her pictures were nothing short of stunning
Kiara Advani
Image- Kiara Advani Instagram
Tanishaa Mukerji looked stunning as she posed in the Maldives' azure waves
Tanishaa Mukerji
Image- Tanishaa Mukerji Instagram
