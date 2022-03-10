Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 10, 2022

Stars who were replaced in hit sequels

Bill Murray

In the Charlie's Angels sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, Bill Murray was replaced with Bernie Mac

Image: Getty Images

Julianne Moore replaced Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling in Hannibal, the sequel to The Silence of the Lambs

Image: Getty Images

Jodie Foster

Edward Furlong, who played John Connor in Terminator 2: Judgement Day, was replaced by Nick Stahl in Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Image: Edward Furlong Instagram

Edward Furlong

In The Mummy and The Mummy Returns, Rachel Weisz played Evelyn Carnahan, but in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, Maria Bello took her position

Image: Getty Images

Rachel Weisz

Jason Patric took over for Keanu Reeves, who declined to reprise his role as Officer Jack Traven in Speed 2: Cruise Control

Keanu Reeves

Image: Getty Images

In The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Rooney Mara played Lisbeth Salander and Daniel Craig played Mikael Blomkvist, but in The Girl in the Spider's Web, Claire Foy and Sverrir Gudnason took their place

Rooney Mara

Image: Getty Images

In Iron Man 2, Don Cheadle replaced Terrence Howard as James "Rhodey" Rhodes, who showed the character's transformation into War Machine

Terrence Howard

Image: Getty Images

Elisabeth Shue replaced Claudia Wells as Marty's girlfriend, Jennifer Parker, and Jeffrey Weissman replaced Crispin Glover as George McFly in the Back to the Future sequels

Claudia Wells

Image: Claudia Wells Instagram

