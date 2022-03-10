Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 10, 2022
Stars who were replaced in hit sequels
Heading 3
Bill Murray
In the Charlie's Angels sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, Bill Murray was replaced with Bernie Mac
Image: Getty Images
Julianne Moore replaced Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling in Hannibal, the sequel to The Silence of the Lambs
Image: Getty Images
Jodie Foster
Edward Furlong, who played John Connor in Terminator 2: Judgement Day, was replaced by Nick Stahl in Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Image: Edward Furlong Instagram
Edward Furlong
In The Mummy and The Mummy Returns, Rachel Weisz played Evelyn Carnahan, but in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, Maria Bello took her position
Image: Getty Images
Rachel Weisz
Jason Patric took over for Keanu Reeves, who declined to reprise his role as Officer Jack Traven in Speed 2: Cruise Control
Keanu Reeves
Image: Getty Images
In The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Rooney Mara played Lisbeth Salander and Daniel Craig played Mikael Blomkvist, but in The Girl in the Spider's Web, Claire Foy and Sverrir Gudnason took their place
Rooney Mara
Image: Getty Images
In Iron Man 2, Don Cheadle replaced Terrence Howard as James "Rhodey" Rhodes, who showed the character's transformation into War Machine
Terrence Howard
Image: Getty Images
Elisabeth Shue replaced Claudia Wells as Marty's girlfriend, Jennifer Parker, and Jeffrey Weissman replaced Crispin Glover as George McFly in the Back to the Future sequels
Claudia Wells
Image: Claudia Wells Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:Alia Bhatt's party-ready looks