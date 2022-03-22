Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 22, 2022

Stars who won at Hello Awards 2022

Vicky Kaushal

Image: Trisha Sarang Sathaye

The Sardar Udham actor, Vicky Kaushal received the Performance of the Year Award

The Bachchhan Paandey star was given the Person of the Year Award at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2022

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar

Jim Sarbh was awarded for being a 'Style Dispurtor.'

Jim Sarbh

Image: Jim Sarbh Instagram

Ekta Kapoor received the Game Changer in Entertainment Award

Video: Ekta Kapoor Instagram

Ekta Kapoor

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Siddhant Chaturvedi received the award for Millennial Star of the Year at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2022

Image: Shivam Gupta

The Gehraiyaan actress, Ananya Panday took home the Most Promising Talent Award

Ananya Panday

Image: Pinkvilla

The veteran actress garnered the award for being a Cinematic Legend

Rekha

Image: Gaurav Gupta

Karan Johar received the Most Iconic and Powerful Personality Award at the event

Karan Johar

Image: Shubham Mandhyan

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu received the award for Disruptive Actress of the Year at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2022

Image: Kunal Gupta

The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress bagged the award for Fresh Face of the Year

Sharvari Wagh

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik Aaryan garnered the award for Best Actor – Popular Choice

Kartik Aaryan

Image: Getty Images

Javed Akhtar received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2022

Javed Akhtar

