Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 22, 2022
Stars who won at Hello Awards 2022
Vicky Kaushal
Image: Trisha Sarang Sathaye
The Sardar Udham actor, Vicky Kaushal received the Performance of the Year Award
The Bachchhan Paandey star was given the Person of the Year Award at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2022
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay Kumar
Jim Sarbh was awarded for being a 'Style Dispurtor.'
Jim Sarbh
Image: Jim Sarbh Instagram
Ekta Kapoor received the Game Changer in Entertainment Award
Video: Ekta Kapoor Instagram
Ekta Kapoor
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Siddhant Chaturvedi received the award for Millennial Star of the Year at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2022
Image: Shivam Gupta
The Gehraiyaan actress, Ananya Panday took home the Most Promising Talent Award
Ananya Panday
Image: Pinkvilla
The veteran actress garnered the award for being a Cinematic Legend
Rekha
Image: Gaurav Gupta
Karan Johar received the Most Iconic and Powerful Personality Award at the event
Karan Johar
Image: Shubham Mandhyan
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu received the award for Disruptive Actress of the Year at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2022
Image: Kunal Gupta
The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress bagged the award for Fresh Face of the Year
Sharvari Wagh
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik Aaryan garnered the award for Best Actor – Popular Choice
Kartik Aaryan
Image: Getty Images
Javed Akhtar received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2022
Javed Akhtar
