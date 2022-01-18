Entertainment
Rishika Shah
AUTHOR
Jan 18, 2022
Start your day with Vicky Kaushal's pics
Vibe Hai
Vicky Kaushal looks like a whole vibe as he poses in a suave black hoodie
Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram
Vicky gives us some midweek motivation to hit the gym with this pumped up image of himself
Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram
Midweek Motivation
Sunkissed
Vicky even looks lovable early in the morning as he leaves for his shoot
Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram
Joy On Sets
He spreads his joyful and infectious smile through our screens as he poses on the sets
Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram
A dapper looking Vicky Kaushal in black & white is an entire class apart
Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram
Black & White
Vicky looks like the perfect brown munda every girl would want in this dapper outfit
Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram
Brown Munda
Golden Hour
Vicky’s smile looks even brighter as the beautiful golden hour caresses his face
Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram
Infectious Smile
If a smile could end wars and cure cancer, then Vicky would be the brand ambassador for it
Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram
Flamboyant Avatar
Vicky looks absolutely flamboyant in a white shirt and scarf
Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram
Desi Munda
Vicky looks like the perfect husband material dressed in a breezy kurta and salwar
Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Drashti Dhami’s travel escapades