Entertainment

Rishika Shah 

AUTHOR

Jan 18, 2022

Start your day with Vicky Kaushal's pics

Vibe Hai

Vicky Kaushal looks like a whole vibe as he poses in a suave black hoodie

Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram

Vicky gives us some midweek motivation to hit the gym with this pumped up image of himself

Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram

Midweek Motivation

Sunkissed

Vicky even looks lovable early in the morning as he leaves for his shoot

Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram

Joy On Sets

He spreads his joyful and infectious smile through our screens as he poses on the sets

Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram

A dapper looking Vicky Kaushal in black & white is an entire class apart

Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram

Black & White 

Vicky looks like the perfect brown munda every girl would want in this dapper outfit

Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram

Brown Munda

Golden Hour 

Vicky’s smile looks even brighter as the beautiful golden hour caresses his face

Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram

Infectious Smile

If a smile could end wars and cure cancer, then Vicky would be the brand ambassador for it

Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram

Flamboyant Avatar

Vicky looks absolutely flamboyant in a white shirt and scarf

Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram

Desi Munda

Vicky looks like the perfect husband material dressed in a breezy kurta and salwar

Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram

