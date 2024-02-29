Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
february 29, 2024
Stellar Star cast of Dhanush's Raayan
Dhanush, known for his versatility and intense performances, marks his second directorial with his 50th film Raayan
Dhanush
image source- SUN PICTURES
Titled D50 initially, Raayan sees Dhanush pull triple duties as the lead actor, writer, and director
image source- SUN PICTURES
D50
Sun Pictures bankrolls this high-budget film while Oscar winner A.R. Rahman scores the music
image source- SUN PICTURES
Production
Raayan boasts a talented ensemble cast of acclaimed actors that elevates the film
Star Cast
image source- SUN PICTURES
Aparna Balamurali, who won the National Award for Soorarai Pottru, plays a pivotal role in this revenge drama
Aparna Balamurali
image source- SUN PICTURES
Versatile actor SJ Suryah joins the cast as the main antagonist, set to match talents with Dhanush
SJ Suryah
image source- SUN PICTURES
Dhanush teams up with elder brother Selvaraghavan after 7 years in an intense role
Selvaraghavan
image source- SUN PICTURES
Veteran Prakash Raj plays a powerful character with shades of grey
Prakash Raj
image source- SUN PICTURES
The cast includes Sudeep Kishan of Captain Miller fame, Kalidas Jayaram, and Sarvanan essaying important roles
Sudeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram & Sarvanan
image source- SUN PICTURES
image source- SUN PICTURES
Dushara Vijayan and Varalakshmi play female leads along with Aparna, details of which are kept under wraps
Dushara & Varalakshmi
