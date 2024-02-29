Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

february 29, 2024

Stellar Star cast of Dhanush's Raayan

Dhanush, known for his versatility and intense performances, marks his second directorial with his 50th film Raayan

Dhanush

Titled D50 initially, Raayan sees Dhanush pull triple duties as the lead actor, writer, and director

D50

Sun Pictures bankrolls this high-budget film while Oscar winner A.R. Rahman scores the music

Production

Raayan boasts a talented ensemble cast of acclaimed actors that elevates the film

Star Cast

Aparna Balamurali, who won the National Award for Soorarai Pottru, plays a pivotal role in this revenge drama

 Aparna Balamurali

Versatile actor SJ Suryah joins the cast as the main antagonist, set to match talents with Dhanush

 SJ Suryah

Dhanush teams up with elder brother Selvaraghavan after 7 years in an intense role

Selvaraghavan

Veteran Prakash Raj plays a powerful character with shades of grey

Prakash Raj

The cast includes Sudeep Kishan of Captain Miller fame, Kalidas Jayaram, and Sarvanan essaying important roles

Sudeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram & Sarvanan

Dushara Vijayan and Varalakshmi play female leads along with Aparna, details of which are kept under wraps

Dushara & Varalakshmi

