Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
ENTERTAINMENT
JUNE 12, 2024
Stellar Starcast of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD
Kalki 2898 AD is the upcoming Telugu movie that is planned as a Pan-World release on June 27th
Kalki 2898 AD
Image: Imdb
Image: Imdb
Nag Ashwin is the visionary director behind the idea and concept of Kalki 2898 AD
The Visionary Director
The movie is a sci-fi drama, set in a dystopian world with a mythological touch
Image: Imdb
Sci-fi Mythological Drama
Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, the mega-budgeted movie boasts a stellar star cast. Check it out!
Image: Imdb
Stellar Star Cast
Prabhas is leading the movie. The actor is playing Bhairava in the movie
Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram
Prabhas As Bhairava
Deepika Padukone is reportedly playing Sumati - the mother of Kalki avatar in the movie
Image: Imdb
Deepika Padukone As Sumati
Big B will be seen in the iconic role of Ashwatthama - the immortal from the Hindu epic Mahabharata
Amitabh Bachchan As Ashwatthama
Image: Imdb
Kamal Haasan is reportedly playing the main antagonist in the movie - Supreme Yaskin
Kamal Haasan As Supreme Yaskin
Video: Vyjayanthi movies’ Instagram
Disha Patani is playing a lover of Bhairava in the movie
Disha Patani
Image: Vyjayanthi movies’ Instagram
The Supporting cast includes Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanadam, Pasupathy, Anna Ben, Rajendra Prasad and Keerthy Suresh as Bujji
Supporting Cast
Image: Imdb
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Click Here