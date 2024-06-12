Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

ENTERTAINMENT

JUNE 12, 2024

Stellar Starcast of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD 


Kalki 2898 AD is the upcoming Telugu movie that is planned as a Pan-World release on June 27th

 Kalki 2898 AD 

Image: Imdb

Image: Imdb

Nag Ashwin is the visionary director behind the idea and concept of Kalki 2898 AD 

 The Visionary Director 

The movie is a sci-fi drama, set in a dystopian world with a mythological touch 

Image: Imdb

 Sci-fi Mythological Drama

Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, the mega-budgeted movie boasts a stellar star cast. Check it out! 

Image: Imdb

 Stellar Star Cast 

Prabhas is leading the movie. The actor is playing Bhairava in the movie 

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram 

 Prabhas As Bhairava 

Deepika Padukone is reportedly playing Sumati - the mother of Kalki avatar in the movie 

Image: Imdb

 Deepika Padukone As Sumati 

Big B will be seen in the iconic role of Ashwatthama - the immortal from the Hindu epic Mahabharata 

Amitabh Bachchan As Ashwatthama 

Image: Imdb

Kamal Haasan is reportedly playing the main antagonist in the movie - Supreme Yaskin

 Kamal Haasan As Supreme Yaskin 

Video: Vyjayanthi movies’ Instagram 

Disha Patani is playing a lover of Bhairava in the movie 

Disha Patani

Image: Vyjayanthi movies’ Instagram 

The Supporting cast includes Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanadam, Pasupathy, Anna Ben, Rajendra Prasad and Keerthy Suresh as Bujji 

Supporting Cast

Image: Imdb

