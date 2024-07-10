Heading 3
july 10, 2024
Stellar Starcast of Ranveer Singh's next
The powerhouse of energy and acting, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. He is now gearing up for his next venture
Ranveer Singh
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Reportedly, the actor is spearheading a spy-gangster drama based on a true event
What's Next?
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Ranveer is teaming up with URI director Aditya Dhar for a big-budget action-thriller
Aditya Dhar's directorial
Image: Aditya Dhar's Instagram
Ranveer Singh is reportedly playing an intelligence officer in the movie
The Character
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Aditya Dhar and the team have onboarded an ensemble cast for the yet-untitled big project. Check the exciting names
The Ensemble Cast
Image: Aditya Dhar's Instagram
As per reports, Sanjay Dutt is playing the main villain in the movie opposite Ranveer Singh
Image: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram
Sanjay Dutt
Akshaye Khanna is locked to play a crucial role in the movie. His dynamics with Ranveer’s character will be very special
Akshaye Khanna
Image: IMDb
R Madhavan is also playing a pivotal role in the movie. However, his character details have been kept under wraps
R Madhavan
Image: R Madhavan's Instagram
Adding ice on the top, Arjun Rampal has joined the cast. However, his character details have been kept under wraps
Arjun Rampal
Image: Arjun Rampal's Instagram
The makers are targeting August 2024 to take the film on floors. An Official Announcement is expected once all the paperwork gets finalized
Shooting
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
