Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

ENTERTAINMENT

july 10, 2024

Stellar Starcast of Ranveer Singh's next

The powerhouse of energy and acting, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. He is now gearing up for his next venture 

 Ranveer Singh 

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram 

Reportedly, the actor is spearheading a spy-gangster drama based on a true event 

What's Next? 

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram 

Ranveer is teaming up with URI director Aditya Dhar for a big-budget action-thriller 

Aditya Dhar's directorial 

Image: Aditya Dhar's Instagram 

Ranveer Singh is reportedly playing an intelligence officer in the movie 

The Character 

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram 

Aditya Dhar and the team have onboarded an ensemble cast for the yet-untitled big project. Check the exciting names

The Ensemble Cast 

Image: Aditya Dhar's Instagram 

As per reports, Sanjay Dutt is playing the main villain in the movie opposite Ranveer Singh 

Image: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram

Sanjay Dutt 

Akshaye Khanna is locked to play a crucial role in the movie. His dynamics with Ranveer’s character will be very special 

 Akshaye Khanna 

Image: IMDb

R Madhavan is also playing a pivotal role in the movie. However, his character details have been kept under wraps 

R Madhavan 

Image: R Madhavan's Instagram

Adding ice on the top, Arjun Rampal has joined the cast. However, his character details have been kept under wraps 

Arjun Rampal 

Image: Arjun Rampal's Instagram 

The makers are targeting August 2024 to take the film on floors. An Official Announcement is expected once all the paperwork gets finalized 

Shooting 

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here