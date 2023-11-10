Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

November 10, 2023

Stellar Starcast of The Railway Men

It is an upcoming web series that not only marks the directorial debut of Shiv Rawail but also the entry of Yash Raj Films into the world of web series

The Railway Men

The series is based on the true story of the unsung heroes of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy 1984, which is said to be the world's worst industrial disaster

True Story

The series has generated enough buzz for its subject and stellar star cast. Check it out: 

Star Cast

Known for many remarkable roles, Kay Kay Menon is playing one of the four main leads in the series

Kay Kay Menon

The actor, who has carved a separate fan base in South and Hindi cinema, is playing one of the leads in the series 

R. Madhavan

Widely known as Munna Bhaiya of Mirzapur, Divyenndu Sharma will be playing one of the lead role in this mini series

Divyenndu 

Irrfan's son Babil Khan will be seen in a crucial role in The Railway Men. He has earlier surprised everyone with his acting in Qala and Friday Night Plan

Babil Khan

The 90s actress is marking her comeback in the industry. However, it is not a typical glam sham role

Juhi Chawla 

Supporting Cast

It has some noted names in the supporting cast- Raghuvir Yadav, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sunny Hinduja, and Mandira Bedi

The show is all set to stream on Netflix on November 18

Release Date

