Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
November 10, 2023
Stellar Starcast of The Railway Men
It is an upcoming web series that not only marks the directorial debut of Shiv Rawail but also the entry of Yash Raj Films into the world of web series
The Railway Men
Image: IMDb
The series is based on the true story of the unsung heroes of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy 1984, which is said to be the world's worst industrial disaster
Video: Netflix’s Instagram
True Story
The series has generated enough buzz for its subject and stellar star cast. Check it out:
Star Cast
Video: YRF's Instagram
Known for many remarkable roles, Kay Kay Menon is playing one of the four main leads in the series
Kay Kay Menon
Image: Netflix’s Instagram
The actor, who has carved a separate fan base in South and Hindi cinema, is playing one of the leads in the series
R. Madhavan
Image: Netflix’s Instagram
Widely known as Munna Bhaiya of Mirzapur, Divyenndu Sharma will be playing one of the lead role in this mini series
Divyenndu
Image: Netflix’s Instagram
Irrfan's son Babil Khan will be seen in a crucial role in The Railway Men. He has earlier surprised everyone with his acting in Qala and Friday Night Plan
Babil Khan
Image: Netflix’s Instagram
The 90s actress is marking her comeback in the industry. However, it is not a typical glam sham role
Juhi Chawla
Image: Juhi Chawla’s Instagram
Supporting Cast
Image: IMDB
It has some noted names in the supporting cast- Raghuvir Yadav, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sunny Hinduja, and Mandira Bedi
The show is all set to stream on Netflix on November 18
Release Date
Video: Netflix’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.