Heading 3
Sugandha Srivastava
Entertainment
August 24, 2023
Steps To Alia Bhatt's Low-Glam Looks
Alia Bhatt is known to exude a natural glow in all she does and is revered to have great skin
Natural Beauty
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Check out how to slay Alia Bhatt's low-glam looks
Low Glam Looks
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Spritzing a fine mist onto her face is a must followed by gently applying a moisturizing cream
Hydrating Skin
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Alia Bhatt mixes skin tint, barrier restore cream, and highlighter for a radiant complexion, followed by expert contouring for definition
Contour Away
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Alia Bhatt sets her makeup by applying a sheer translucent powder. She carefully camouflages any imperfections or troublesome areas by using a concealer
Hide The Problem
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Alia Bhatt applies eyeshadows to enhance her eyes. She then focuses on her eyebrows, ensuring a natural-looking finish
Attention To Eyes And Eyebrows
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
To infuse her makeup look with a vibrant touch, Alia Bhatt incorporates a pop of color by applying blush to her cheeks
Rosy Cheeks
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
The final step in Alia Bhatt's makeup routine involves applying lipstick to complete her look
Final Step
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Alia Bhatt touches up her makeup by reapplying concealer, powder, highlighter, and contour to perfect her look.
Never Forget To Retouch
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
These were a few steps to achieve Alia Bhatt's low-glam looks to enhance your beauty!
Here You Go
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.