Sugandha Srivastava

Entertainment

August 24, 2023

Steps To Alia Bhatt's Low-Glam Looks

Alia Bhatt is known to exude a natural glow in all she does and is revered to have great skin 

Natural Beauty 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Check out how to slay Alia Bhatt's low-glam looks 

Low Glam Looks 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Spritzing a fine mist onto her face is a must followed by gently applying a moisturizing cream

Hydrating Skin 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Alia Bhatt mixes skin tint, barrier restore cream, and highlighter for a radiant complexion, followed by expert contouring for definition

Contour Away 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Alia Bhatt sets her makeup by applying a sheer translucent powder. She carefully camouflages any imperfections or troublesome areas by using a concealer

Hide The Problem 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Alia Bhatt applies eyeshadows to enhance her eyes. She then focuses on her eyebrows, ensuring a natural-looking finish

Attention To Eyes And Eyebrows

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

To infuse her makeup look with a vibrant touch, Alia Bhatt incorporates a pop of color by applying blush to her cheeks

Rosy Cheeks

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

The final step in Alia Bhatt's makeup routine involves applying lipstick to complete her look

Final Step

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Alia Bhatt touches up her makeup by reapplying concealer, powder, highlighter, and contour to perfect her look.

Never Forget To Retouch 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

These were a few steps to achieve Alia Bhatt's low-glam looks to enhance your beauty! 

Here You Go 

Image:  Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

