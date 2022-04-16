Entertainment

April 17, 2022

Stranger Things: Cast's best snaps

Eleven & Gang

Image: Getty Images

This photo of Millie Bobby Brown joined by co-stars Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard and more on the red carpet is beyond precious

This photo of the Stranger Things cast taking over the MTV Awards red carpet is reflective of their amazing bond offscreen. The energy in this snap is infectious

Image: Getty Images

Awards Night

One of the most popular couples from the Stranger Things cast is Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton. The duo began dating in 2016 and are still together

Couple Alert

Image: Getty Images

This photo of Finn Wolfhard along with her was posted by Millie Bobby Brown from when the cast was shooting for the third season of the show

Image: Millie Bobby Brown Instagram

On set moments

Best Friends

Image: Noah Schnapp Instagram

Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown are known to be BFFs offscreen and this sweet photo with his Stranger Things co-star was posted by Schnapp for Millie's birthday

Image: Getty Images

Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown can't stop themselves from having fun whenever they meet and this photo captures their goofy side perfectly

Noah & Millie's Red Carpet Fun

Image: Finn Wolfhard Instagram

This throwback photo from Finn Wolfhard's stash of BTS snaps from the filming of the show is beyond amazing

Finn Wolfhard's Throwback 

Image: Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown and Priah Ferguson were beyond thrilled to meet up on the red carpet for Season 3 screening and their warm hug captures it all

Warm Hugs 

Image: Getty Images

Like their characters, Eleven and Hopper's sweet bond, this photo of Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour is worth cherishing for its warmth

Father-Daughter Moment

Image: Getty Images

Fans have been hoping for Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) to get a happy ending on the show and this photo convinces us why they should

Hopper and Byers

