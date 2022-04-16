Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
April 17, 2022
Stranger Things: Cast's best snaps
Eleven & Gang
Image: Getty Images
This photo of Millie Bobby Brown joined by co-stars Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard and more on the red carpet is beyond precious
This photo of the Stranger Things cast taking over the MTV Awards red carpet is reflective of their amazing bond offscreen. The energy in this snap is infectious
Image: Getty Images
Awards Night
One of the most popular couples from the Stranger Things cast is Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton. The duo began dating in 2016 and are still together
Couple Alert
Image: Getty Images
This photo of Finn Wolfhard along with her was posted by Millie Bobby Brown from when the cast was shooting for the third season of the show
Image: Millie Bobby Brown Instagram
On set moments
Best Friends
Image: Noah Schnapp Instagram
Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown are known to be BFFs offscreen and this sweet photo with his Stranger Things co-star was posted by Schnapp for Millie's birthday
Image: Getty Images
Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown can't stop themselves from having fun whenever they meet and this photo captures their goofy side perfectly
Noah & Millie's Red Carpet Fun
Image: Finn Wolfhard Instagram
This throwback photo from Finn Wolfhard's stash of BTS snaps from the filming of the show is beyond amazing
Finn Wolfhard's Throwback
Image: Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown and Priah Ferguson were beyond thrilled to meet up on the red carpet for Season 3 screening and their warm hug captures it all
Warm Hugs
Image: Getty Images
Like their characters, Eleven and Hopper's sweet bond, this photo of Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour is worth cherishing for its warmth
Father-Daughter Moment
Image: Getty Images
Fans have been hoping for Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) to get a happy ending on the show and this photo convinces us why they should
Hopper and Byers
