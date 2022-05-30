Heading 3
Stranger Things cast's BTS photos
Surabhi Redkar
MAY 30, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Finn Wolfhard Instagram
This cool photo of Charlie Heaton and Noah Schnapp who play Jonathan and Will Byers on Stranger Things was sweetly posted by their co-star Finn Wolfhard
The Byers Brothers
Image: Noah Schnapp Instagram
There's nothing cuter than Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp's friendship and this photo captures that amazing bond between the Stranger Things stars perfectly well
Millie and Noah's
Goofy Click
Image: Noah Schnapp Instagram
This photo of Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard from the Stranger Things set is beyond adorable as the trio strike a similar pose
The trio
Image: Millie Bobby Brown Instagram
Millie Bobby Brown perfectly captures the cast's amazing dynamic with each other with this sweet snap from the Season 4 shoot of Stranger Things
The Happy Gang
Image: Sadie Sink Instagram
With Eleven and her gang split in different places in Season 4, this photo captures the Hawkins crew including Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery and more
The Hawkins Crew
Image: Caleb McLaughlin Instagram
This selfie shared by Caleb McLaughlin captures him with co-stars Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard and Sadie Sink from what seems like a promotional tour
Selfie Time
Image: Noah Schnapp Instagram
Noah Schnapp dropped this special throwback polaroid that he clicked with Millie Bobby Brown in 2021 after the duo finished their shoot on Instagram
Perfect Polaroids
Image: Noah Schnapp Instagram
This photo of the cast celebrating Caleb McLaughlin's birthday onset is from 2016 and it showcases the show's lead stars from their early days on Stranger Things
Birthday Throwback
Image: Caleb McLaughlin Instagram
This snap post by Caleb McLaughlin brings the Stranger Things gang together for a photo that's frame-worthy and surely a favourite for fans
The best gang
Image: Shawn Levy Instagram
Millie Bobby Brown is the best photobomber and we love how goofily she sneaked into this sweet photo of director Shawn Levy and her co-star Finn Wolfhard
Best Photobomber
