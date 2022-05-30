Heading 3

Stranger Things cast's BTS photos

Surabhi Redkar 

MAY 30, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Finn Wolfhard Instagram

This cool photo of Charlie Heaton and Noah Schnapp who play Jonathan and Will Byers on Stranger Things was sweetly posted by their co-star Finn Wolfhard

The Byers Brothers

Image: Noah Schnapp Instagram

There's nothing cuter than Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp's friendship and this photo captures that amazing bond between the Stranger Things stars perfectly well

Millie and Noah's
 Goofy Click

Image: Noah Schnapp Instagram

This photo of Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard from the Stranger Things set is beyond adorable as the trio strike a similar pose

The trio

Image: Millie Bobby Brown Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown perfectly captures the cast's amazing dynamic with each other with this sweet snap from the Season 4 shoot of Stranger Things

The Happy Gang

Image: Sadie Sink Instagram

With Eleven and her gang split in different places in Season 4, this photo captures the Hawkins crew including Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery and more

The Hawkins Crew

Image: Caleb McLaughlin Instagram

This selfie shared by Caleb McLaughlin captures him with co-stars Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard and Sadie Sink from what seems like a promotional tour

Selfie Time

Image: Noah Schnapp Instagram

Noah Schnapp dropped this special throwback polaroid that he clicked with Millie Bobby Brown in 2021 after the duo finished their shoot on Instagram

Perfect Polaroids

Image: Noah Schnapp Instagram

This photo of the cast celebrating Caleb McLaughlin's birthday onset is from 2016 and it showcases the show's lead stars from their early days on Stranger Things

Birthday Throwback

Image: Caleb McLaughlin Instagram

This snap post by Caleb McLaughlin brings the Stranger Things gang together for a photo that's frame-worthy and surely a favourite for fans

The best gang

Image: Shawn Levy Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown is the best photobomber and we love how goofily she sneaked into this sweet photo of director Shawn Levy and her co-star Finn Wolfhard

Best Photobomber

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Millie Bobby Brown & David Harbour snaps

Click Here