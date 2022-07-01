Heading 3
Stranger Things Season 5: Fan Theories
Image: Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven has been the central character of the series but following the climax shot of Season 4 Volume 2, many believe it's going to be her time to say adieu next
Eleven
Image: Getty Images
In the Season 4 finale, Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield went into a coma and as per fan theories, she may come back to life but it will be Vecna controlling her body in Season 5
Max Mayfield
Image: Netflix
A popular fan theory suggests that in the final season of the show, time travel will be crucial and through that Eleven and gang may bring back Eddie
Time Travel
Image: Netflix
Many fans believe that Noah Schnapp's character, Will Byers' painting that is shown in Season 4 Volume 2 may be foreshadowing the events of Season 5
Will's Painting
Image: Getty Images
A fan theory suggests that Season 5 will have a point where Eleven will have to fight against Max because the latter's body is controlled by Vecna
Friendship Face-off
Image: Getty Images
Noah Schnapp's Will Byers is being considered by many as the villain for Season 5 as they suggest the mind flayer still has a hold over him
Will Byers
Image: Getty Images
A fan theory suggests that only one of Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) or Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) will survive in the final season of the show
Jonathan and Steve
Image: Getty Images
Among many theories that fans have been speculating, one is also that Mille Bobby Brown's Eleven may sacrifice herself to save Hawkins
Eleven's Sacrifice
Image: Getty Images
In Season 5, fans believe that when Max wakes up, she may lose her eyesight but get a special ability to see beyond what others can see because of the Upside Down
Max's Ability
Image: Getty Images
If there's one thing fans have been speculating about when it comes to Season 5 finale, it's that the series will end with a time jump with everyone having moved out of Hawkins
Time Jump
