Stranger Things Season 5: Fan Theories

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 02, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven has been the central character of the series but following the climax shot of Season 4 Volume 2, many believe it's going to be her time to say adieu next

Eleven

Image: Getty Images

In the Season 4 finale, Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield went into a coma and as per fan theories, she may come back to life but it will be Vecna controlling her body in Season 5

Max Mayfield 

Image: Netflix

A popular fan theory suggests that in the final season of the show, time travel will be crucial and through that Eleven and gang may bring back Eddie

Time Travel

Image: Netflix

Many fans believe that Noah Schnapp's character, Will Byers' painting that is shown in Season 4 Volume 2 may be foreshadowing the events of Season 5

Will's Painting

Image: Getty Images

A fan theory suggests that Season 5 will have a point where Eleven will have to fight against Max because the latter's body is controlled by Vecna

Friendship Face-off

Image: Getty Images

Noah Schnapp's Will Byers is being considered by many as the villain for Season 5 as they suggest the mind flayer still has a hold over him

Will Byers

Image: Getty Images

A fan theory suggests that only one of Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) or Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) will survive in the final season of the show

Jonathan and Steve

Image: Getty Images

Among many theories that fans have been speculating, one is also that Mille Bobby Brown's Eleven may sacrifice herself to save Hawkins

Eleven's Sacrifice

Image: Getty Images

In Season 5, fans believe that when Max wakes up, she may lose her eyesight but get a special ability to see beyond what others can see because of the Upside Down

Max's Ability

Image: Getty Images

If there's one thing fans have been speculating about when it comes to Season 5 finale, it's that the series will end with a time jump with everyone having moved out of Hawkins

Time Jump

