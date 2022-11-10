Heading 3

Stranger Things spin off: All we know

Surabhi Redkar

NOV 10, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Netflix

Spin-Off Premiere

The Duffer Brothers announced that while a Stranger Things spin-off is in the works, it will premiere after the last season of the series is aired

Image: Getty Images

Eleven 

Among the little things that have been revealed about the spin-off, it has been maintained that Milly Bobby Brown's Eleven will not be at the centre of it

Image: Netflix

Differences from ST

It has been revealed by the creators that one of their main focuses while making the spin-off will be to make it “1000 per cent different.”

Image: Netflix

Stage Play

As a part of the Stranger Things universe expansion, Duffer Brothers have also announced a stage play set within the world and mythology of Stranger Things

Image: Getty Images

Finn Wolfhard

Among all the cast members, it has been revealed that Finn Wolfhard is the only actor who has correctly guessed what the spin-off is about

Image: Getty Images

David Harbour suggested that he would like to see a younger version of Jim Hopper in the spin-off and even suggested Jacob Elordi for the role

Jim Hopper

Image: Netflix

Spin-off Debut 

Given that the final season of Stranger Things is yet to air, the spin-off will debut sometime in late 2023 or early to mid-2024

Image: Getty Images

Dustin and Steve

Fans have been hopeful about a Dustin and Steve spin-off and actor Gaten Matarazzo previously also spoke about how much fun it could be

Dr. Martin Brenner

There have also been speculations that a spin-off prequel could explore one of the most interesting and mysterious characters such as Dr Brenner

Image: Netflix

Image: Getty Images

Robin and Steve

Maya Hawke also revealed her own spin-off idea for Robin and Steve saying, "If I got to [make a spin-off] with Joe Keery, I would do anything."

