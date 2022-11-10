Stranger Things spin off: All we know

Stranger Things spin off: All we knowSurabhi RedkarNOV 10, 2022ENTERTAINMENTImage: NetflixSpin-Off PremiereThe Duffer Brothers announced that while a Stranger Things spin-off is in the works, it will premiere after the last season of the series is airedImage: Getty ImagesEleven Among the little things that have been revealed about the spin-off, it has been maintained that Milly Bobby Brown's Eleven will not be at the centre of itImage: NetflixDifferences from STIt has been revealed by the creators that one of their main focuses while making the spin-off will be to make it “1000 per cent different.”Image: NetflixStage PlayAs a part of the Stranger Things universe expansion, Duffer Brothers have also announced a stage play set within the world and mythology of Stranger ThingsImage: Getty ImagesFinn WolfhardAmong all the cast members, it has been revealed that Finn Wolfhard is the only actor who has correctly guessed what the spin-off is aboutImage: Getty ImagesDavid Harbour suggested that he would like to see a younger version of Jim Hopper in the spin-off and even suggested Jacob Elordi for the roleJim HopperImage: NetflixSpin-off Debut Given that the final season of Stranger Things is yet to air, the spin-off will debut sometime in late 2023 or early to mid-2024Image: Getty ImagesDustin and SteveFans have been hopeful about a Dustin and Steve spin-off and actor Gaten Matarazzo previously also spoke about how much fun it could beDr. Martin BrennerThere have also been speculations that a spin-off prequel could explore one of the most interesting and mysterious characters such as Dr BrennerImage: NetflixImage: Getty ImagesRobin and SteveMaya Hawke also revealed her own spin-off idea for Robin and Steve saying, "If I got to [make a spin-off] with Joe Keery, I would do anything."THANKS FOR READING NEXT: CFDA Awards Best celebrity looksClick Here